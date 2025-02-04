Tactile Medical Expands Launch of Nimbl™ to Include Patients with Lower Extremity Lymphedema

Next-Generation Platform Now Available for Both Upper and Lower Extremity Conditions

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced that Nimbl, its next-generation pneumatic compression platform, is now commercially available throughout the United States (U.S.) for the treatment of both upper and lower extremity lymphedema. Nimbl’s expanded availability to include lower extremity conditions (“phlebolymphedema”) follows its commercial introduction in October 2024, initially focused on treating patients suffering from upper extremity lymphedema.

“On the heels of Nimbl’s launch for patients with upper extremity swelling, we are pleased to now expand access to the 16 million Americans with chronic swelling in the lower extremities,” said Sheri Dodd, Chief Executive Officer at Tactile Medical. “These patients require effective, convenient therapies to help manage their symptoms. With Nimbl, they now have access to a solution which embodies patient-focused innovation and reflects our commitment to serving patients and improving their care experience.”

Nimbl is the smallest pneumatic compression device (PCD) of its kind, featuring a compact controller that is 68% lighter and 40% smaller than the Company’s current generation PCD. The lower extremity garment uses 94% less hosing, making the device easy to transport and manage. Nimbl is the only basic PCD with Bluetooth® connectivity, providing patients a way to track their treatments and symptom progress with the Company’s free Kylee™ digital application.

“Nimbl for lower extremity lymphedema is intentionally designed as a user-friendly, patient-centric treatment option that is comfortable, clinically effective, and optimized for increased adherence,” said Tony Gasparis, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Tactile Medical. “Its physical dimensions and significant reduction in hose length afford patients the ability to more easily transport Nimbl around the home, or take it with them when traveling, providing an improved all around patient experience.”

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

