Personal Trainer Doug Bates of Better Results Personal Training Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MILWAUKEE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Results Personal Training, a revolutionary personal training company based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is excited to announce a fresh, holistic approach to fitness that challenges long-standing industry norms. Founded by Doug Bates, Better Results Personal Training sets itself apart by redefining what it means to be fit and healthy.

Health Is Not a Number: The Better Results Doug Bates Philosophy

In an industry traditionally focused on metrics, such as how much you can lift or the number of squats you perform, Doug Bates offers a different perspective. “One of our central questions is, ‘Do you know what health looks like?’” Bates challenges.

“It is fundamentally generated at the cellular and sub-cellular levels, and relies on organ and gland and hormonal health—and is massively influenced at and by the level of perception and conscious awareness.” Doug emphasizes, “It is a living conscious avatar system” —not simply a ‘biological mass of tissues disconnected from the environment. It is connected to larger scale source energy factors. It’s not about the lifting numbers—it’s about what you bring to your workout, your ability to make informed choices, and your readiness to try new things, even if it’s as simple as remembering to simply breathe more fully, get more quality sleep, clear toxins, change your environment or your mindset mid-workout or mid-day, or deciding wisely to open your spine with a forward fold when it feels right.”

The Near Infinite Pillars of Health

Better Results Personal Training emphasizes an understanding of health that extends beyond physical prowess. Doug outlines a vision of comprehensive wellness that addresses the rarely discussed cerebrospinal fluid health, lymphatics, respiration, posture, brain and nervous system health, digestive health, and mitochondrial health—– and then adds his own deeper variation of “critically informed free-style decision making,” and “divinely intelligent flow state mindset”—key elements often overlooked in traditional fitness regimens.

Doug argues, “True fitness must both build and recognize these and other foundational elements.” Noting, although these often complex fundamentals are essential, “Health can also come from simple activities—sometimes, potting one plant, taking an immersive walk in a cleaner natural environment, removing a toxin like glyphosate from one’s life, or performing a gentle forward fold can be more beneficial than intense physical exertion.”

Doug passionately speaks about the role of environment when achieving optimal health. As wellness extends beyond physical activity, Doug encourages careful consideration of factors such as air quality, dietary choices, interpersonal social and work relationships, and even varied ideal lighting exposure. With advice to invest in high-quality air purifiers and create a nurturing environment with the correct balance of colors, lighting, and high air quality. Doug emphasizes, “If your surroundings aren’t conducive to health, no amount of exercise will compensate.”

Doug’s approach acknowledges the complexity of individual health, especially the interaction between environmental factors and internal wellness. “A disrupted gut or a deficiency in certain nutrients, like vitamin D, any key mineral, key amino acids like glutamate, or essential fatty acids can impede fitness progress significantly,” Doug notes. His goal is to enlighten clients on these along with how broader environmental issues, such as pesticides, VOCs, or other toxins affect personal health.

Through his unique methodology, Doug believes every individual has the capacity to achieve exceptional intelligence and health, provided they are equipped with the right knowledge and tools. “Everyone is capable of nurturing a remarkable IQ,” asserts Doug, emphasizing that educational empowerment, along with precise action taking, can transform clients’ lifestyles dramatically. Then adding, “So too with “EQ”, and “SQ”, and the other intelligences likewise growing along with “IQ-!,” he emphasizes. “Building true and meaningful health means building far more than the body.”

Creating Exceptional Individuals

Commitment to education and empowerment demonstrates Better Results Personal Training’s long-term vision. According to Doug, “My clients have noted they frequently become the brightest individuals in their circles, gaining exceptional insights even at the age of 60 and beyond, which sparks remarkable personal development, contributing immensely to their business and other relationships. And of course, with that set of gains, desire grows for even more investment. It is a great loop that impacts communities. Humanity grows in knowledge and vitality. It impacts generations. When individuals benefit, so too does the whole,” he concludes.

About the Journey with Doug Bates

For those who are not just in Milwaukee—but for those anywhere in the United States or with access to the internet—ready to embark on a transformative wellness journey, Better Results Personal Training offers an often challenging yet still clear path paved with knowledge, empowerment, and holistic health. Doug extends an invitation to those capable and desirous to partake in a visionary mindset that looks beyond traditional fitness boundaries to address the fullest individual needs of each human—and to set the bar higher than most ever imagined.

Find him at one of his four platforms on Facebook for insights into his extremely divergent and yet ingeniously interconnected training philosophy and join the engaging discussions about redefining fitness standards in today’s world.

