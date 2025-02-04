Clot Management Devices Market to Reach $4.3 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of thromboembolic disorders, surge in trend toward minimally invasive surgeries, and rise in adoption of strategies by the key players drive the growth of the clot management devices market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Clot Management Devices Market by Product (Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices, Embolectomy Balloon Catheters, Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices, Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Devices, and Inferior Vena Cava Filters) and End User (Hospitals and Other End Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "clot management devices market" was valued at $2.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of thromboembolic disorders and surge in trend toward minimally invasive surgeries are the major factors that drive the growth of the clot management devices market. However, the high cost associated with these devices and related procedures restrains market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.1 Billion Market Size in 2035 $4.3 Billion CAGR 6.2% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Product, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of thromboembolic disorders Surge in trend toward minimally invasive surgeries Developing healthcare infrastructure Opportunity Technological advancement in the clot management devices Restraint High cost of clot management devices



The percutaneous thrombectomy devices segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By product, the percutaneous thrombectomy devices segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the clot management devices market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the minimally invasive nature of the devices and efficiency in quickly removing clots. Percutaneous thrombectomy devices are designed to physically break down and remove thrombi (blood clots) from blood vessels, offering a less invasive alternative to traditional surgical methods, which can reduce recovery times and lower the risk of complications.

However, the neurovascular embolectomy devices segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2035 owing to increase in prevalence of neurovascular disorders, such as ischemic stroke and cerebral embolism, which require effective and prompt treatment options. Advancements in minimally invasive technologies and rise in awareness among healthcare providers about the benefits of early intervention in stroke management are also contributing factors.

The hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the clot management devices market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals are primary healthcare facilities that handle many patients with various conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which require clot management interventions. Furthermore, hospitals are equipped with the latest medical technology, allowing them to perform complex procedures such as thrombectomies, catheter-directed thrombolysis, and other minimally invasive treatments.

However, the others end user segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to the fact that ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics often provide more affordable options for patients seeking treatment for clot-related conditions compared to hospitals. This affordability makes them attractive for elective and non-emergency procedures.

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the clot management devices market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and increase in awareness of innovative treatment options. Furthermore, significant investments in medical technology and a robust regulatory framework further support market growth in this region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8 % from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to its rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure and rise in geriatric population. The government’s investment in healthcare and medical technologies has facilitated the adoption of advanced clot management solutions. In addition, rise in awareness about preventive healthcare and improved access to healthcare facilities further drives the demand for these devices in China.

Leading Market Players: -

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Johnson And Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Angiodynamics, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Clot management devices market. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch, product approval and agreement to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

