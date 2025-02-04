Fractional Flow Reserve Market to Reach $2,558.34 million, Globally, by 2035 at 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fractional Flow Reserve Market by Product (Guidewires, Monitoring Systems, Accessories, and Software), Technology (Invasive Monitoring and Non invasive Monitoring), Application (Single vessel CAD and Multi vessel CAD), and End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Centres, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "fractional flow reserve market" was valued at $901.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2,558.34 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, availability of guidelines for FFR, and growth in demand for minimally invasive & non-invasive procedures are the major factors that drive the growth of the fractional flow reserve market. However, high cost of FFR procedures and devices restrict market growth. Moreover, high growth potential in emerging countries and advancements in FFR technology are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $901.3 million Market Size in 2035 $2,558.34 million CAGR 9.1% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases Favorable reimbursement policies Availability of guidelines for FFR Growing demand for minimally invasive & non-invasive procedures Opportunities High growth potential in emerging countries Advancements in FFR Restraint High cost of FFR procedures and devices



The guidewires segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By product, the guidewires segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the fractional flow reserve market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the essential role guidewires play in facilitating accurate measurements during FFR assessments. They enable the precise delivery of pressure sensors, which are crucial for assessing blood flow in coronary arteries. However, the monitoring systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which enhance the accuracy and efficiency of fractional flow reserve (FFR) assessments.

The invasive monitoring segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By technology, the invasive monitoring segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the fractional flow reserve market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its established role of invasive procedures as the gold standard for assessing fractional flow reserve (FFR) during coronary procedures. However, the non-invasive monitoring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing demand for safer diagnostic alternatives that minimize patient discomfort and reduce recovery times. Non-invasive techniques, such as fractional flow reserve computed tomography (FFR-CT), provide accurate assessments of coronary artery health without the need for catheterization, making them appealing to both patients and healthcare providers.

The single vessel CAD segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By application, the single vessel CAD segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around three-fifths of the fractional flow reserve market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of coronary artery blockages that require precise evaluation to guide treatment decisions. The effectiveness of FFR in assessing the severity of single vessel lesions helps clinicians determine the necessity for intervention, leading to better patient outcomes.

However, the multi vessel CAD segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing complexity of coronary artery disease cases, where multiple blockages need precise assessment and management. As awareness grows regarding the importance of accurately evaluating multi-vessel lesions for optimal treatment strategies, the adoption of fractional flow reserve (FFR) technology in this segment is accelerating.

The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around three-fourths of the fractional flow reserve market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to high volume of cardiovascular procedures performed in hospitals, where FFR technology is routinely utilized for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.

North America held the largest market share in 2023.

North America dominated the market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the fractional flow reserve market revenue, owing to regional benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure and advanced technological capabilities, facilitating the widespread adoption of FFR technology. In addition, the increase in prevalence of coronary artery disease, coupled with a growing aging population, drives the demand for accurate diagnostic tools such as FFR.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of healthcare infrastructure and increase in investments in medical technologies across the region. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, driven by lifestyle changes and an aging population, led to a greater demand for advanced diagnostic tools such as fractional flow reserve (FFR).

Leading Market Players:

Haemonetics Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bracco

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

HeartFlow, Inc.

Esaote Group

CathWorks

Siemens

GE HealthCare

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the fractional flow reserve market. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisition, expansion, product approvals, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

