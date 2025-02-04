Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Thanks Governor DeSantis for Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget Recommendations that Support Law Enforcement Resources and Personnel

February 4, 2025





TALLAHASSEE, Fla.-Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) thanked Governor DeSantis for the Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget recommendations, which critically support law enforcement resources and personnel in Florida.

“In terms of supporting our brave State Troopers and state law enforcement officers, the Focus on Florida’s Future budget is historic. It once again shows that Governor DeSantis backs the blue, just as law enforcement backs the people of Florida and our safety,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Dave Kerner. “We are dedicated to aggressively enforcing the law, and ensuring the safety of our citizens remains a top priority, which is why it is critical to have the resources and personnel to continue supporting these initiatives effectively. On behalf of the men and women of the Florida Highway Patrol, THANK YOU, Governor DeSantis.”

Key highlights from the Fiscal Year 2025-2026 budget include:

FHP Personnel

Provides more than $12 million in funding to implement a Career Development Plan (CDP) for FHP Troopers. A CDP supports the individual officers and the overall mission of the Florida Highway Patrol, promoting a culture of continuous improvement and excellence in service.

FHP Vehicles and Resources

Invests $3.3 million in funding for the replacement of patrol vehicles.

in funding for the replacement of patrol vehicles. Provides $2.5 million to replace an outdated aircraft used in patrols, search and rescue operations and in support of other law enforcement activities.

Motorist Modernization

Commits over $16 million in funding to support and maintain Phase II and startup of Phase III of Motorist Modernization which will improve processes for motor vehicle licensing, business and customer support service and address legacy integration.

Motorist Services/Information Systems Administration (ISA)

Allows FLHSMV over $3 million in funding to contract with a vendor to expand identity verification services during the initial MyDMVPortal account creation process, providing additional security and protection from identity fraud.

in funding to contract with a vendor to expand identity verification services during the initial MyDMVPortal account creation process, providing additional security and protection from identity fraud. Provides over $2 million in funding to hire full-time information technology contractors to contend with short and long-term initiatives that the Department must complete due to federal or state mandates or that are necessary to provide increased services to our partners and the citizens of Florida.

