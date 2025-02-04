Athelas Strengthens Market Leadership in Strategic Partnership with Resilient Healthcare

Integrated technology and innovative health-at-home solutions are transforming the healthcare experience for patients and providers alike

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athelas, powered by Commure, announced a strategic partnership with Resilient Healthcare Corp, a trailblazer in health-at-home solutions, to launch a groundbreaking pilot program aimed at revolutionizing outpatient care and hospital billing. By selecting Athelas as its preferred vendor for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions, Resilient Healthcare is positioned to streamline acute and outpatient hospital at home programs operations, ensuring seamless integration and scalability across healthcare systems. This strategic move strengthens Resilient Healthcare's market dominance in delivering comprehensive health-at-home solutions.

The initial phase of the partnership will involve a pilot program, where Athelas will provide RCM services, Ambient AI support, and EMR integration to Resilient Community’s AI platform, RAIN. Resilient will pilot the combined technology with various hospital clients. The goal of this pilot is to demonstrate the effectiveness of offloading outpatient services and billing from traditional hospital systems, using cutting-edge software integration and seamless data exchange while driving care delivery to patient homes. Combining Resilient Healthcare’s innovative health-at-home solutions and technology with Athelas’ advanced EMR and RCM technologies sets a new standard for integrated healthcare solutions. The partnership agreement is designed to adapt and scale with Resilient Healthcare’s expansion into new hospital systems, supporting consistent service delivery and compliance.

Transforming Hospital-from-Home Care

"Athelas is thrilled to partner with Resilient Healthcare to expand access to high-quality, innovative technology to provide the best patient care possible," said Tanay Tandon, CEO at Athelas. "Together, we empower healthcare providers with the tools they need to effectively deliver health-at-home care for improved patient outcomes and operational efficiency."

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Growth

"We are excited to partner with Athelas to bring innovative, AI-driven solutions to the forefront of patient care," said Dr. Jackleen Samuel-Kloes, CEO of Resilient Healthcare Corp. "At Resilient, our mission is to provide proactive, personalized healthcare that improves patient outcomes and enhances the efficiency of care delivery in the home. This partnership with Athelas allows us to leverage cutting-edge technology to support our patients better and empower our healthcare teams to deliver exceptional care."

About Athelas/Commure

Athelas/Commure is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in revenue cycle management, ambient AI, and electronic medical record solutions that streamline healthcare operations and improve patient outcomes.

About Resilient Healthcare Corp

Resilient Healthcare Corp is a pioneering health-at-home solutions company that provides outpatient physical therapy, primary care, and acute care services on behalf of hospitals across the U.S. Their innovative care model delivers quality healthcare in the comfort of patients' homes.

