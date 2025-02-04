TOMI Environmental Solutions Expands Deployment of SteraMist for California Wildfire Recovery

Company’s Decontamination Technology Addresses Airborne and Surface Contaminants in Fire-Damaged Structures

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced the deployment of its SteraMist iHP technology to support recovery efforts in California communities impacted by recent wildfires.

In the aftermath of the California wildfires, SteraMist is playing a key role in restoring structures impacted by smoke and hazardous particulates. Service providers, including South Coast Water Damage and Vista Pacific Construction, are utilizing SteraMist to decontaminate and sanitize surviving houses and businesses, addressing the challenges of air particles, carbonized wood, vinyl off-gassing, benzene, and overall poor air quality. This effort is part of the EPA's broader recovery plan, encompassing hazard and debris removal and the final stages of fire restoration, including structure remediation and rebuilding.

“We are deploying SteraMist to rapidly and effectively deodorize and decontaminate homes and businesses affected by these fires. From high-profile estates to commercial buildings, there is a lot of work to be done to get these homes in a healthy condition. SteraMist is accelerating the restoration process and ensuring a safer environment for those affected,” stated Olex Laurent, Founder of South Coast Water Damage.

“As a service provider, we have many years of experience using SteraMist for mold, fire, and water remediation, as well as methamphetamine and biohazard cleanup," says Carmen Santa Maria, President of Vista Pacific Construction. "As a long-time general contractor, we have expanded the application of SteraMist within our construction business, especially for assisting our community during fire remediation to provide communities with an advanced, scientific solution for recovery."

“TOMI is proud to play a critical role in California’s wildfire recovery efforts by delivering innovative disinfection technology that meets the highest industry standards,” said Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI. “Our partnerships with leading service providers like South Coast Water Damage and Vista Pacific Construction underscore the growing demand for SteraMist in disaster recovery. Additionally, we are actively collaborating with federal and state-licensed service providers, insurers, and regulatory agencies to streamline remediation efforts and reduce long-term costs associated with post-fire contamination.”

TOMI remains committed to leveraging its proven decontamination solutions to support communities affected by natural disasters while expanding its presence in the broader restoration and environmental health markets.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit http://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com

