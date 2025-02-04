NEXE Innovations to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on February 6th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, today announced that Kam Mangat, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 6th, 2025.

DATE: February 6th

TIME: 1:30 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/40HJNUC

Available for 1:1 meetings

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Why NEXE?

Targeting the multi-billion dollar single-use plastics industry through its:

Vertically integrated facility and economies of scale: NEXE utilizes a vertically integrated manufacturing process, including compounding its proprietary resin, extrusion, and injection molding. We believe this end-to-end manufacturing process increases supply chain efficiency, reduces its carbon footprint, and safeguards its intellectual property.

NEXE utilizes a vertically integrated manufacturing process, including compounding its proprietary resin, extrusion, and injection molding. We believe this end-to-end manufacturing process increases supply chain efficiency, reduces its carbon footprint, and safeguards its intellectual property. Comprehensive IP Portfolio: We developed a pod structure for the compostable coffee pod designed to accommodate higher volumes and still provide a high-quality brewing experience. NEXE accomplished this feat through its innovative technology that increases the filter area ( U.S. Pat. No. 12,004,678 issued on June 11, 2024 ) allowing for more volume per pod and increased coffee extraction, which in our view improves taste and richness. The Company believes that, given these key competitive features, it is well-positioned to offer a compelling "pour-over" coffee experience that appeals to premium coffee brands seeking a sustainable solution. For more details on our IP: NEXE Expands IP Portfolio to Drive Sustainability and Growth Across Different Markets

We developed a pod structure for the compostable coffee pod designed to accommodate higher volumes and still provide a high-quality brewing experience. NEXE accomplished this feat through its innovative technology that increases the filter area ( ) allowing for more volume per pod and increased coffee extraction, which in our view improves taste and richness. The Company believes that, given these key competitive features, it is well-positioned to offer a compelling "pour-over" coffee experience that appeals to premium coffee brands seeking a sustainable solution. For more details on our IP: NEXE Expands IP Portfolio to Drive Sustainability and Growth Across Different Markets Proprietary Resin: The development of our coffee pod was not without challenges. K-Cup* compatible coffee pods face unique obstacles during the brewing process, including exposure to heat, high pressure, and water flow. Achieving a consistent and satisfying coffee extraction in a K-Cup* compatible machine requires precise engineering to balance these variables. Addressing these complexities demanded significant R&D efforts to create a capsule capable of meeting these rigorous demands while ensuring a premium coffee experience. However, addressing these challenges led to an incredible breakthrough for us in our proprietary resin. We believe this material now forms the foundation of our competitive edge and has positioned NEXE as an innovator that can target low-hanging fruit with higher margins across various industries.

The development of our coffee pod was not without challenges. K-Cup* compatible coffee pods face unique obstacles during the brewing process, including exposure to heat, high pressure, and water flow. Achieving a consistent and satisfying coffee extraction in a K-Cup* compatible machine requires precise engineering to balance these variables. Addressing these complexities demanded significant R&D efforts to create a capsule capable of meeting these rigorous demands while ensuring a premium coffee experience. Cost Competitive: Compostability often entails higher costs, but at NEXE Innovations, our solution is designed to be environmentally friendly and competitively priced compared to plastics and other alternative material solutions.

Recent Company Highlights

Announced three different partnerships:

ecoBeans : This West Coast brand is available in retail locations and distributed in the office coffee services (OCS) space.

: This West Coast brand is available in retail locations and distributed in the office coffee services (OCS) space. Bridgehead Coffee : An established premium coffee company in Ontario with over 40 years of history, Bridgehead transitioned from another compostable pod to our NEXE pod. Bridgehead works with well-known retail and grocery chains, including Costco, Whole Foods, Sobey's, and Farm Boy.

: An established premium coffee company in Ontario with over 40 years of history, Bridgehead transitioned from another compostable pod to our NEXE pod. Bridgehead works with well-known retail and grocery chains, including Costco, Whole Foods, Sobey's, and Farm Boy. EKOCUPS: A high-volume online seller and Amazon retailer. This partnership will allow us to expand in the U.S. and build a strong foothold in the largest single-serve market. ~40 million U.S. households own a K-Cup* compatible single-serve brewing system.



Future Products:

NEXE is working with two customers to test compostable pods for the Nespresso** OriginalLine. We expect to launch these pods later in 2025.

NEXE continues to invest in R&D and is working on additional sustainable products targeting various industries. Our proprietary resin may be an ideal fit in these industries, and the total addressable market for these industries is larger than that of the coffee pod market.

Financial Position:

NEXE has a strong cash position to execute its strategy, work with large-scale coffee companies, and start building on opportunities outside the coffee space. At the end of fiscal Q2 2025, our total cash position was $14.5 million.

At the end of fiscal Q2 2025, our total cash position was $14.5 million. NEXE has minimal debt. The current debt outstanding is $0.5 million, related to an interest-free government loan. NEXE’s commitments at the end of the quarter were $1.3 million, with minimal capex expected over the next two years.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material’s durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE’s vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

