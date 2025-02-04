Own every video meeting with the latest version of mmhmm

AI-driven tools, collaborative presentations, and customizable visuals help you stay clear, connected, and in control

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every time you turn on your camera, you make an impression. Whether it’s a one-on-one Zoom meeting, a Google Meet with a small team, or a webinar reaching thousands of people, how you present yourself matters . It’s the difference between people listening to your points or zoning out.

That’s why today mmhmm is releasing version 3.5 of its video presentation and recording software. A set of new features provides unique visual tools, ensuring that mmhmm is your go-to app whenever the camera is on. Whether you're recording a presentation or attending a video meeting using Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or another platform, mmhmm's virtual camera gives you access to tools and features to be effective and look your best.

“We know that video is captivating in our personal lives, but we all dread video at work. Why?” said Phil Libin, CEO of mmhmm. “It’s because people lack the tools, time, know-how, and sometimes the motivation to improve video communication. Delightful and effective videos take a little bit more thought to make, but they inject productive energy into the workplace rather than sucking it out.”

Present your content where you are

The mmhmm team built advanced technology using artificial intelligence to create seamless, real-time separation between foreground, background, and visual materials. Thanks to this technology, users can look natural against any artificial background and creatively alter their current environment. This includes inserting graphics between themselves and their background, as well as tinting their backdrop. These features provide a much better and natural visual experience that still puts the focus on what's most important.

Mmhmm provides a consistent experience on Mac and Windows computers and can be used stand-alone or as a companion with any video meeting app.

Features designed to make you look your best

The latest version of mmhmm offers several features designed to help you communicate more clearly, including:

Simplified setup – On the start screen, choose from pre-designed layouts, new templated presentations, or curate your own look. You can also import a new PowerPoint, Keynote or PDF, or browse through your existing library.





– On the start screen, choose from pre-designed layouts, new templated presentations, or curate your own look. You can also import a new PowerPoint, Keynote or PDF, or browse through your existing library. Complete background control – Take control of your background by tinting your backdrop, including custom colors and gradients, blurring, or bring your content into your real room. No need for a virtual screen to share your content.





– Take control of your background by tinting your backdrop, including custom colors and gradients, blurring, or bring your content into your real room. No need for a virtual screen to share your content. Questions – AI-generated questions help you talk through your thoughts in your own words. Tell mmhmm the topic and the AI tool generates questions. Or, just record your presentation and the AI will present questions at the end to help you understand what may not have been clear.





– AI-generated questions help you talk through your thoughts in your own words. Tell mmhmm the topic and the AI tool generates questions. Or, just record your presentation and the AI will present questions at the end to help you understand what may not have been clear. Collaborative recording – Present and record side-by-side with teammates on one screen. You can also share your presentation together while on a call. This feature eliminates screen-sharing limitations such as having a single person share a screen and asking team members to make changes or advance the slides. Each slide remembers everyone’s position so you can get everything set up ahead of time to make your best presentation.





– Present and record side-by-side with teammates on one screen. You can also share your presentation together while on a call. This feature eliminates screen-sharing limitations such as having a single person share a screen and asking team members to make changes or advance the slides. Each slide remembers everyone’s position so you can get everything set up ahead of time to make your best presentation. Automated Video Highlights – Automatically create short clips that can be shared as an introduction or as social media promotion.





– Automatically create short clips that can be shared as an introduction or as social media promotion. Overlays – Even after you record, you can add visuals to give your video some snap. Insert images, video, or text to go along with your talking head for those situations when you don’t have time to pre-plan visuals ahead of recording.



mmhmm 3.5 is available today for Mac and Windows systems at mmhmm.app .

About mmhmm

mmhmm is an easy-to-use video application that helps you get your message across. We break down the barriers that bog down video meetings and presentations so you can be understood and build stronger connections with your audience.

Founded in May 2020 at the All Turtles product studio, mmhmm was built on the belief that making a video should feel as effortless as sending a text message and as human as a coffee break chat. The mmhmm app works with all video platforms or on its own, bringing out more of your personality and creativity whenever the camera is on. mmhmm has backing from renowned investors including Sequoia Capital, Softbank Vision Fund, and others.

