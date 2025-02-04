Avante Provides Corporate Update on Launch of Avante Verified in the U.S. to Revolutionize School Safety and Confirms Minimal Impact from U.S. Tariffs

Avante launches Avante Verified in the U.S., a Human-in-the-Loop security service that combines AI-powered threat detection with expert human intervention.

Avante Verified is currently enhancing protection at Artesia Public Schools in New Mexico, with discussions ongoing with other school boards nationwide.

Avante confirms that the recently announced U.S. tariffs will have minimal impact on its business, as the Company does not ship physical goods across the U.S.-Canada border and the majority of its revenue is generated outside of the United States.

TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”), a global provider of technology enabled security solutions and services is proud to announce the launch of Avante Verified in the United States with a focus on school safety. Avante Verified is a Human-in-the-Loop remote security service that combines advanced AI-powered threat detection from Scylla Technologies Inc. (“Scylla”) with expert human intervention from Avante, delivering precise, real-time security solutions that enhance situational awareness, reduce false alarms, and enable rapid decision-making for organizations.

Amid the rising number of active shooter incidents and school shootings nationwide, Avante Verified stands out as a premier solution for U.S. school boards, offering an essential framework to effectively safeguard students and staff. Avante Verified is currently enhancing school safety for the Artesia Public School Board in New Mexico, and the Company is in discussions with additional school boards.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avante, commented, “The launch of Avante Verified USA Inc. marks a pivotal moment in our mission to safeguard communities through our AI-driven security solutions. We are honored to partner with the APSB to ensure their schools are not only equipped to respond to immediate threats but also empowered to proactively prevent potential dangers. We are confident in the unparalleled effectiveness of our solution to safeguard students and staff, and we look forward to partnering with more school boards to enhance safety nationwide.”

Avante Verified integrates state-of-the-art AI technology with real-time human oversight to ensure accuracy and rapid response. Utilizing Scylla’s AI weapons detection and EAGL gunshot detection to identify threats that are then validated by Avante’s expert monitoring team to confirm any activate emergency protocols, including law enforcement notifications, facility lockdowns, and coordination with school administrators. The team also provides continuous support, offering real-time updates to first responders and school officials for a unified, effective response. Additionally, Avante Verified aligns with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 3000 Standard for an Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response (ASHER) Program, a foundational framework being implemented by schoolboards nationwide to prepare, respond, and recover from such incidents.

Scott Simer, Facility Director for Artesia Public Schools, commented, “The loss of even one student is unimaginable. Avante Verified provides us a comprehensive security framework that enhances our ability to protect students and staff, ensuring their safety is constantly being monitored while they’re on campus.”

Avante Verified is now available nationwide across the U.S. through the newly established subsidiary, Avante Verified USA Inc. The Company is actively engaging with additional school districts to expand the reach of this critical safety solution.

Update on U.S. Tariffs

The Company also addressed the potential impact of newly announced U.S. tariffs, stating that the measures will have minimal impact on its operations. As a provider of technology-enabled security solutions, Avante does not ship physical goods across the U.S.-Canada border. Additionally, the Company remains well-positioned should trade policies expand to include services, as the majority of its revenue is generated outside of the United States. Avante Verified USA Inc. operates domestically, serving customers exclusively within the U.S.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante’s mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “Forward-Looking Information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-Looking Information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-Looking Information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information and the Forward-Looking Information are not guarantees of future performance. Avante’s comments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Avante‘s control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-Looking Information are qualified in their entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including: direct and indirect material adverse effects from adverse market conditions; that future results may vary from historical results; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of Avante and other risk factors identified in documents filed by Avante under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca, including its most recent Annual Information Form and its most recent Management, Discussion and Analysis. Except as required by securities law, Avante does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

