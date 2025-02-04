Applied Materials Awards Suppliers for Outstanding Performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced the recipients of Supplier Excellence Awards for contributions made to Applied’s business over the past year. The awards reflect outstanding technical and operational performance in areas including quality, service, sustainability, lead time, delivery, cost and responsiveness.

“Congratulations to our Supplier Excellence Award recipients for providing extraordinary levels of performance, agility and quality in support of Applied Materials,” said Dr. Paul Chhabra, Group Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Applied Materials. “Global megatrends like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things are driving the need for major advances in semiconductor technology, and we are collaborating closely with our supply chain to deliver innovations in materials engineering to the industry.”

The following 13 companies received Supplier Excellence Awards in their designated categories for consistently exceeding Applied’s performance expectations over the past year:

Best in Class Performance

Adecco

EDIS Anlagenbau GmbH

ETLA Limited

Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc.

KSM Component Co., Ltd.

Rapid Manufacturing

Richport Technology Pte Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

TRUMPF Huettinger, Inc.

Excellence in Aftermarket Support

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

Excellence in New Product Support

NorCal Engineering Inc.

Excellence in Sustainability

SMC Corporation

Excellence in Quality

Brooks Instrument

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

