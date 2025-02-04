Defense Secretary Hegseth Asked to Lift Reid Hoffman’s Security Clearance and to Challenge Microsoft Board Membership

Promoting ethics in public life through research, investigation, education, and legal action NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty

The United States government should not do business with any company on whose board Hoffman serves” — Peter Flaherty

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) today asked Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to lift the security clearance of Reid Hoffman, who until recently was a member of the Defense Innovation Board, a federal advisory committee.Furthermore, the ethics group asked that Hoffman’s continued membership on the Microsoft board of directors be raised in any contract discussions between the Department and the company. From the letter:"While we do not believe that the Department should determine the membership of the boards of directors of contractors, Mr. Hoffman presents an egregious case for the reasons detailed herein. Simply put, the United States government should not do business with any company on whose board Hoffman serves."The requests were made in a letter detailing Hoffman’s ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as Hoffman’s unethical political activities, such as his funding of “lawfare” and dirty tricks that “demonstrate a hostility to democratic norms and values.”Just a day or two before the Butler, Pennsylvania attempt on President Trump’s life, Hoffman publicly wished that Trump be made a “martyr.” Hoffman’s top political advisor contacted reporters just two hours after the attempt suggesting that they report that Trump may have “staged” the shooting.Click here for a copy of the letter.

