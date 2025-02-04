Presidio Launches First of its Kind Private Gen AI Platform

New Solution Provides Flexibility, Speed and Cost Benefits of Gen AI Securely On-Premises

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, today announced Private AI Accelerator, a new gen AI solution developed by Presidio and powered by NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing to create secure, scalable and customizable on-premises AI platforms. Initial capabilities range from personalized chat, image processing, content drafting, LLM-powered agents and document synthesis of large volumes of data.

“Presidio unlocks the transformative power of AI across IT modernization, security, digital transformation and cost optimization for our customers,” said Rob Kim, Chief Technology Officer at Presidio. “Our engineers developed our Private AI Accelerator to provide Gen AI’s many benefits without the risk of exposing business assets and data.”

In addition to improving and optimizing processes, Private AI Accelerator can address the top gen AI concerns in the enterprise including:

Cost Optimization: manage IT resources cost-effectively, similar to public cloud services, allowing companies to control expenses and maximize AI investment returns.

Integrated Deployment: Integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure, ensuring flexibility, faster deployment and the ability to tailor AI applications to specific business requirements.

Compliance and Privacy: Ensures compliance with regulatory requirements by keeping sensitive data within the organization’s control, reducing breach risks and building trust.

Data Governance: The solution Improves data access and security and increases the accuracy of model outputs, leading to increased productivity and strategic decision making.



“Enterprises everywhere are eager to adopt AI solutions that can preserve security and scale with demand,” said Craig Weinstein, vice president of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. “Built with NVIDIA accelerated computing and full-stack software, Presidio’s Private AI Accelerator provides a fast track for businesses deploying AI to supercharge productivity.”

Presidio’s turnkey Private AI solution includes hardware, software, services and use cases – delivering a running application two weeks after hardware delivery. Clients can choose their own model, container platform and compute platform. Private AI Accelerator features a Private GPT with NIM microservices for large language models (LLMs), part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. It is compatible with any hardware in Presidio’s extensive OEM portfolio such as Dell Technologies, Cisco and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Clients can start with a single server or scale out to a multi-node cluster.

To learn more about how to adopt gen AI securely, attend the “Bringing GenAI In House” webinar on March 11 at 12 PM ET or learn more here.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

