XOMA Royalty to Present at Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA), the biotech royalty aggregator, announced today members of its Executive Team will participate at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference being held virtually, February 11-12, 2025.

Owen Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Sitko, Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 3:20 PM ET. The presentation can be assessed by visiting https://bit.ly/4jAMqQw.

XOMA’s presentations can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.xoma.com.  A replay of each presentation will be available and archived on the site for 90 days after the event.

About XOMA Royalty Corporation
XOMA Royalty is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health.  XOMA Royalty acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial and commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.  When XOMA Royalty acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes.  The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio of assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate).  For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com or follow XOMA Royalty Corporation on LinkedIn.

