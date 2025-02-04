ISC Recognized As A Saskatchewan Top Employer For 17th Consecutive Year

ISC celebrates 17 consecutive years as one of Saskatchewan’s Top Employers , highlighting its dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace.

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its recognition as one of Saskatchewan’s Top Employers for 2025, marking the 17th consecutive year ISC has achieved this honour. This award highlights ISC's commitment to its people-first culture and reinforces its standing as a premier employer in the province.

“Our people drive our success, and their dedication is reflected in everything we do,” said ISC President and CEO Shawn Peters. “Since the inception of ISC, we have invested in our employees’ growth and well-being, fostering an environment where they can thrive both personally and professionally.”

The selection process, led by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, evaluates organizations across Saskatchewan based on workplace environment, health and financial benefits, employee communication, performance management, training and development, and community involvement. ISC’s commitment to its employees is reflected in its workplace programs, which promote a healthy work-life balance, encourage professional growth, and foster meaningful connections with colleagues and the community.

Key initiatives at ISC include:

A people-first culture that empowers employees to grow personally and professionally while helping our community partners extend their reach in meaningful ways;

A comprehensive Employee Assistance Program available 24/7 to employees and their families, providing confidential support from counsellors, financial consultants, health professionals, and legal advisors;

Flexible work arrangements and paid personal days to help employees balance their professional and personal lives effectively; and

Robust professional development programs, including access to training, tuition reimbursement for continued education, and mentoring opportunities that support career advancement.

ISC is a proud leader in registry and information management services, with a strong commitment to fostering a supportive workplace. For more information about ISC’s employment opportunities and benefits, visit company.isc.ca/careers

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Media Contact

Jodi Bosnjak

External Communications Specialist

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

corp.communications@isc.ca

