TMDX LEGAL NEWS: The TransMedics Group, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation is Ongoing – Contact BFA Law if You Lost Money (NASDAQ:TMDX)

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why Did TransMedics’s Stock Drop?

TransMedics is a medical technology company that develops systems to preserve and assess organs for transplantation. It claimed that its significant revenue growth was due to legitimate business factors, such as the diversification of its business. TransMedics also discussed how competition benefitted the company and that it was significantly outpacing any competition given the technological superiority of the company’s systems.

In truth, it appears that TransMedics fueled its growth by engaging in an anti-competitive scheme, including providing kickbacks to medical providers. The company further boosted growth by engaging in billing fraud and promoting off-label use.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On October 28, 2024, the company reported that its revenue growth for 3Q 24 was roughly half that reported in 2Q 24. Still, TransMedics assured investors that the disappointing growth was not caused by a change in competitive dynamics or market share loss. Despite this assurance, the news caused the price of TransMedics stock to drop almost 30%, from $126.24 per share on October 28, 2024 to $88.50 per share on October 29, 2024.

On December 2, 2024, TransMedics announced the resignation of its CFO from that role and narrowed its financial outlook for 2024. Then, on January 10, 2025, Scorpion Capital issued a research report explaining that TransMedics’s growth was fueled by an anti-competitive scheme that included kickbacks to medical providers to use the company’s products and that TransMedics further boosted growth by operating an organ trafficking scheme, engaged in widespread billing fraud, and promoted off-label use. The publication of the Scorpion Capital report caused the price of TransMedics stock to decline an additional 5%, from $72.55 per share on January 8, 2025 to $68.81 per share on January 10, 2025.

