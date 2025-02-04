Sobo Secures Triangle Tweener Fund Investment, Launches $2M Seed Round to Solve SMB Gaps with Fractional Consulting

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of work is fractional, and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) that fail to adapt will fall behind. Sobo , the first SaaS-enabled fractional consulting marketplace, is tackling the growing workforce experience gap head-on by giving SMBs on-demand access to the strategic expertise they need—without full-time hiring risks.Today, Sobo announces a strategic investment from Triangle Tweener Fund, marking the launch of its $2M seed round to fuel growth and redefine how SMBs access executive-level consulting.The Growing SMB Workforce CrisisThe labor market is shifting—experienced professionals are retiring, mid-level talent is scarce, and SMBs struggle to attract and afford top expertise. Traditional consulting is slow, expensive, and built for enterprise clients, leaving smaller businesses with few options. Without affordable, scalable access to strategic leadership in finance, operations, HR, and technology, many SMBs will struggle to compete and grow.Sobo: The Future of Work is FractionalSobo’s platform bridges the gap by combining AI-powered insights, smart matching, and engagement assurance to seamlessly connect SMBs with high-impact, vetted fractional executives. Unlike traditional consulting firms that require months of onboarding and six-figure fees, Sobo enables businesses to identify challenges, match with experts, and drive results in a fraction of the time and cost.Seed Round to Scale the SolutionWith this funding, Sobo will:Scale Access to Fractional Expertise – Expanding its consultant network and subscriber base to help more SMBs compete in today’s economy.Deploy AI to Accelerate Business Impact – Enhancing its AI-driven insights engine to pinpoint business challenges faster.Achieve $1M ARR by 2026 – Solidifying its position as the go-to fractional consulting marketplace for SMBs.Invest in Strategic Growth – Deploying marketing and sales initiatives to reach more businesses and strengthen engagement.“Small businesses don’t need more theory—they need results. The workforce experience gap is widening, and fractional consulting is the only scalable solution,” said Robert Burke, Founder & CEO of Sobo. “The Triangle Tweener Fund investment validates our mission, and this round will accelerate our ability to equip small & mid-sized companies with the expertise they need to win.”The $500B Consulting Industry is Ripe for DisruptionThe traditional consulting model wasn’t built for SMBs—it’s slow, expensive, and designed for Fortune 500s. With fractional work becoming the new norm, Sobo is leading the shift by making expert advisory services affordable, on-demand, and performance-driven.As Sobo embarks on this next phase, it invites investors and strategic partners to join the mission of transforming consulting for SMBs—because the future of work is fractional.For investment inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact us below.About SoboSobo is the first SaaS-enabled fractional consulting marketplace, designed to help small and mid-sized businesses access expert advisory services without the overhead of full-time hires. By combining AI-powered insights with a vetted network of fractional consultants, Sobo delivers fast, data-driven solutions that help SMBs scale, compete, and succeed.For more information, visit www.sobo.ai

