MODE Global Partners with Highway to Elevate Carrier Sourcing and Fraud Prevention Capabilities

DALLAS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global , one of the world’s leading logistics companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Highway, a leader in Carrier Identity® and fraud prevention solutions. This collaboration aims to strengthen MODE Global’s network integrity, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate security across its extensive carrier network.

Streamlined Onboarding and Risk Mitigation

MODE Global’s decision to partner with Highway stems from the increasing prevalence of fraud within the logistics industry and the need for innovative tools to combat this challenge. Highway’s advanced fraud prevention capabilities and robust carrier sourcing tools perfectly align with MODE Global’s goals of ensuring network integrity and strategically expanding its carrier base.

“In response to the increasing rates of fraud within the industry, MODE Global is delighted to announce our partnership with Highway to elevate our risk mitigation platform,” said Lance Malesh, President and CEO of MODE Global. “This collaboration completes the carrier sourcing and vetting component of our technology ecosystem, which is built with the finest providers across the logistics landscape.”

Through this partnership, MODE Global will streamline and automate its carrier onboarding process, leveraging Highway’s centralized platform for actionable data, enhanced communication, and efficient collaboration. Highway’s innovative solutions will also help MODE mitigate risk effectively while improving access to underutilized capacity, ensuring a more robust and reliable carrier network.

Tackling Industry Fraud

MODE Global customers will benefit from heightened security for their shipments through enhanced visibility during the carrier onboarding process. Highway’s ‘Load Lock’ functionality provides an added layer of protection, identifying fraudulent actors in real time during load booking.

“Fraud prevention and network integrity are critical challenges in today’s logistics landscape, and we’re honored to partner with an industry leader like MODE Global to address them,” said Bo Carlton, SVP of Customer Success at Highway. “By collaborating with MODE’s innovative technology ecosystem, we’re creating a safer, more efficient environment for their carriers, agents, and customers on every load.”

For agents and operators, Highway’s carrier sourcing tools provide actionable insights into strategic carrier partners outside MODE’s current network. This ensures accurate carrier selection, minimizes risks, and enhances operational efficiency, ultimately protecting customer freight and optimizing costs.

Highway has already demonstrated its impact by identifying fraudulent carriers that were undetected by MODE’s existing fraud prevention measures. These insights have enabled MODE to take proactive steps to block unauthorized carriers, maintaining the integrity of its network and reducing potential risks.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion-dollar, multi-brand 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. As a top 10 truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the U.S., MODE Global delivers more than 30 years of expertise through brands like Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation, and SUNTECKtts. Backed by advanced technology, we simplify supply chain management with a network of more than 100,000 carriers and agents across 230 North American locations. Learn more at www.modeglobal.com

About Highway

Highway is a leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com

Highway Media Contact:

Jessie Thomas

VP of Marketing

jessie@highway.com

Cell: 813-777-9599

highway.com

MODE Global Marketing Contact:

Kristin Eubanks

VP, Marketing and Communications

kristin.eubanks@modeglobal.com

D: 972.972.7334

modeglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d21a8dc5-7ac7-4489-a8ec-37a26b9fd8d2

MODE Global Partners with Highway MODE Global Partners with Highway to Elevate Carrier Sourcing and Fraud Prevention Capabilities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.