Global Virus Network (GVN) Adds Duke University School of Medicine, Czech Republic’s National Institute of Virology and Bacteriology, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, and Yale University as Newest Centers of Excellence

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN) , comprised of eminent human and animal virologists from 80+ Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in 40+ countries, announced the addition of Duke University School of Medicine, The National Institute of Virology and Bacteriology, a consortium of research institutes from the Czech Republic, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, and Yale University as GVN’s newest Centers of Excellence.

“We are pleased to announce GVN’s newest Centers of Excellence,” said Robert C. Gallo, MD, chairman of the Scientific Leadership Board and co-founder of the GVN. "By fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and advancing scientific understanding, we are strengthening and enhancing the global health infrastructure. Each of these four new Centers brings invaluable expertise, and together, we will expand the frontiers of virus research and control, ensuring the protection of future generations from emerging threats." Dr. Gallo is also the James P. Cullison Professor of Medicine, director of the USF Health Virology Institute at the University of South Florida, and director of the Microbial Oncology Program at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Cancer Institute.

Duke University School of Medicine comprises several entities that will collaborate well with the GVN. Duke Research and Discovery @RTP is a research hub for Duke University School of Medicine scientists devoted to the study of infectious diseases. Located in the world-famous Research Triangle Park (RTP), the campus is near more than 300 companies, including science and technology firms, government agencies, academic institutions, startups, and nonprofits. Additionally, the Duke Global Health Institute works to achieve health equity for vulnerable groups and individuals worldwide through research, education, and partnership. Importantly, the Duke Human Vaccine Institute (DHVI) continues to lead with cutting-edge vaccine research against infectious diseases that impact global health. Scientists at the DHVI conduct basic and translational research to develop novel vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for diseases such as HIV-1, influenza, SARS-CoV-2, tuberculosis, syphilis, and gonorrhea. Several DHVI basic science discoveries are currently being produced in current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facilities for early-phase vaccine trials.

“We look forward to working with the GVN to help develop diagnostics for emerging pathogens, manufacture investigational biologics for use in Phase I clinical trials, and help conduct human trials of monoclonal antibodies or vaccines for re-emerging or emerging pathogens,” said Thomas N. Denny, MSc, M.Phil, director of the new center of excellence at the GVN and chief operating officer of the DHVI, associate dean for Duke Research and Discovery @RTP, and professor of medicine in the department of medicine at Duke University Medical Center. He is also an affiliate member of the Duke Global Health Institute.

The National Institute of Virology and Bacteriology (NIVB) is a unique research platform that brings together top research institutes from all over the Czech Republic, aiming to accelerate the development of drugs and vaccines against viral and bacterial diseases. NIVB’s efforts focus on developing safe and effective therapies that counteract viruses and bacteria with pandemic potential. The design of new therapeutics requires a fundamental understanding of the mechanisms that allow pathogens to infect cells and cause disease, which are unfortunately still poorly understood. Thus, NIVB focuses on a combination of basic and clinical research on viruses and pathogenic bacteria to better understand the processes by which pathogens cause disease, escape the immune system, and resist treatment. NIVB is comprised of the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Czech Academy of Sciences (CAS), Masaryk University, Charles University, University of Chemistry and Technology Prague, Palacký University Olomouc, Institute of Molecular Genetics of the CAS, Institute of Microbiology of the CAS, and Biology Centre CAS.

“NIVB was established with funding from the European Union’s program NextGenerationEU as part of a plan to recover Europe after the COVID-19 pandemic and to better prepare for future pandemics,” said Zdeněk Hostomský, PhD, director of the new center of excellence at the GVN and director of NIVB. “In addition to basic and applied research we conduct at the NIVB, the education of students and junior researchers is an integral and important part of our activities. Obtaining GVN membership is an opportunity for our young scientists to further their education and development while participating in the GVN's training programs and pursuing internships at GVN partner institutions. Further, our experienced researchers can share their expertise by contributing to the GVN training programs. Our laboratories are well-equipped, and we are happy to host colleagues from other GVN institutions. Because, above all, passing on experience to future generations is central to society's preparedness to face future pandemics and other challenges.”

The Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, excellence in patient care, and community service. Founded in 1765, the Perelman School of Medicine is the oldest medical school in the United States. The Perelman School of Medicine is consistently among the nation's top funding recipients from the National Institutes of Health, with $580 million awarded in the 2023 fiscal year. Home to a proud history of “firsts” in medicine, Penn Medicine teams have pioneered discoveries and innovations that have shaped modern medicine, including recent breakthroughs such as CAR T cell therapy for cancer and the Nobel Prize-winning mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.

“I have been involved with the GVN for the past two years, having spoken at the 2023 and 2024 annual meetings and participated last year as a lecturer in the GVN Short Course for Translational Virology,” said Susan R. Weiss, PhD, director of the new center of excellence at the GVN and professor of microbiology, vice chair of the department of microbiology of the University of Pennsylvania, and director of the Penn Center for Research on Coronaviruses and Other Emerging Pathogens. “My own research involves human coronaviruses, and, most relevant to the GVN, we are investigating the determinants of MERS-CoV spillover into humans. I look forward to continuing to contribute my expertise in coronavirus biology and pathogenesis to the GVN. I am also eager to interact with international scientists to further investigate strains of MERS-CoV that are currently circulating and to evaluate the threat of future coronavirus pandemics. I initially joined the GVN as an individual member, and in this new capacity, I look forward to integrating other groups at Penn.”

Yale University, founded in 1701, is one of the world’s premier universities. Its leadership position in education and research, its collegial environment, and its closely interconnected campus make Yale ideally suited to provide the intellectual and physical infrastructure for effectively integrating clinical and basic science collaborative research efforts. Yale is home to diverse leading virologists in public health, medicine, ecology & evolution, and beyond. The new Yale Center of Excellence is co-led by Chantal Vogels, PhD, assistant professor of epidemiology (microbial diseases), David Martinez, PhD, assistant professor of immunobiology, Inci Yildirim, MD, PhD, associate professor of pediatrics (infectious diseases) and public health (epidemiology of microbial diseases), and Craig Wilen, MD, PhD, associate professor of laboratory medicine and immunobiology. Together with virologists across the Yale campus, they are committed to finding innovative solutions to better prevent and control viral diseases through collaborative research and training.

“I am thrilled to establish the Yale GVN Center of Excellence and to join forces with GVN to mitigate the burden of emerging viral diseases on public health,” said Dr. Vogels.

"We are excited to welcome these four prestigious institutions and their renowned experts, significantly strengthening our expertise in virus research and training," said Sten H. Vermund, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of the GVN and Distinguished University Health Professor and dean of the USF Health College of Public Health at the University of South Florida. "Their contributions will be invaluable to the GVN, offering essential resources and specialized knowledge to combat and mitigate viral threats while also training the next generation of virologists who will lead the battle against emerging infections. Through these partnerships, the GVN looks forward to providing our new members with impactful and unique opportunities to help end viral threats through global collaborative science, innovation, and implementation."

About the Global Virus Network (GVN)

The GVN, headquartered at the University of South Florida, is essential and critical in the preparedness, defense, and first research response to emerging, existing, and unidentified viruses that pose a clear and present threat to public health. Working in close coordination with established national and international institutions, the GVN is a coalition comprised of eminent human and animal virologists from 80+ Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in 40+ countries, working collaboratively to train the next generation, advance knowledge about how to identify and diagnose pandemic viruses, mitigate and control how such viruses spread and make us sick, as well as develop drugs, vaccines, and treatments to combat them. No single institution in the world has expertise in all viral areas other than the GVN, which brings together the finest medical virologists to leverage their individual expertise and coalesce global teams of specialists on the scientific challenges, issues, and problems posed by pandemic viruses. The GVN is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit www.gvn.org.

Media Contact:

Nora Samaranayake, GVN

nsamaranayake@gvn.org

