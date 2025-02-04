65% OF CONSUMERS PLAN TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX, UP FROM LAST YEAR; BUDWEISER MOST ANTICIPATED ADVERTISER, NUMERATOR REPORTS

Chiefs Fans Prefer Michelob Ultra and Coors, Eagles Fans Reach for Miller and Corona; Viewers Mixed on Taylor Swift: 28% Dislike Attention She Receives, 21% Say She Brings New Fans to NFL

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released findings on consumer behavior related to Super Bowl LIX. The analysis leverages Numerator’s verified purchase data, a sentiment survey of 1,000 consumers, and psychographics data to provide insights on celebration, shopping, and viewing plans of Super Bowl LIX, as well as behavioral nuances among NFL, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles fans. Sports fandom is one of more than 2,500 demographic, psychographic, and media consumption attributes that panelists elect to share with Numerator.

Super Bowl Survey Findings Include:

Both Super Bowl viewing and Super Bowl parties are on the rise. 65% of U.S. consumers plan to watch Super Bowl LIX (+4 points vs. last year), with the most popular viewing options being watching at home alone or with their household (77%, -5 points), hosting a gathering (29%, +12 points), attending a gathering at someone else’s home (17%, +1 point), and watching at a bar, restaurant, or other public space (4%, no change). More viewers are cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles. 46% of those planning to watch Super Bowl LIX are rooting for the Eagles, including 12% who say they are backing the Eagles because they do not like the Chiefs and/or do not want them to win again. 39% are cheering for the Chiefs, and 15% are not rooting for a specific team.

65% of U.S. consumers plan to watch Super Bowl LIX (+4 points vs. last year), with the most popular viewing options being watching at home alone or with their household (77%, -5 points), hosting a gathering (29%, +12 points), attending a gathering at someone else’s home (17%, +1 point), and watching at a bar, restaurant, or other public space (4%, no change). Super Bowl viewers are divided on the attention that Taylor Swift brings to the game. Nearly half (48%) of households planning to watch this year’s Super Bowl don’t have an opinion on Taylor Swift’s involvement with the Chiefs or the NFL, while 28% dislike the amount of attention she receives and 21% believe she has brought more fans into the NFL community. 36% of those planning to watch the Super Bowl say they have a Taylor Swift fan in their household.

Nearly half (48%) of households planning to watch this year’s Super Bowl don’t have an opinion on Taylor Swift’s involvement with the Chiefs or the NFL, while 28% dislike the amount of attention she receives and 21% believe she has brought more fans into the NFL community. 36% of those planning to watch the Super Bowl say they have a Taylor Swift fan in their household. Consumers have less interest in the Super Bowl halftime show this year. Super Bowl watchers are looking forward to watching the game (61%) and the commercials (60%). About half (48%) say they are looking forward to eating and drinking, while only 42% (-6 points vs. last year) are looking forward to the halftime show. Older generations are focused on the game, while younger generations are focused on the food. Boomers+ are much more likely than younger generations to say they are looking forward to watching the game (72% vs. 49% of Gen Z and Millennials). Younger consumers are more interested in eating and drinking (56%) than any other activity, including the commercials (51%), the game (49%), and the halftime show (47%).

Super Bowl watchers are looking forward to watching the game (61%) and the commercials (60%). About half (48%) say they are looking forward to eating and drinking, while only 42% (-6 points vs. last year) are looking forward to the halftime show. Viewers say memorable Super Bowl commercials are ones that made them laugh. Consumers think the best Super Bowl commercials include humor (71%), nostalgic references (38%), celebrity appearances (32%), and emotional connections (25%). Nearly half of Super Bowl watchers can’t wait to see what Budweiser does this year. 44% of respondents are looking forward to seeing Budweiser or Bud Lite commercials during this year’s game, significantly higher than any other brand. Other brands mentioned were Doritos (24%), Coca-Cola (11%), and Pepsi (9%).

Consumers think the best Super Bowl commercials include humor (71%), nostalgic references (38%), celebrity appearances (32%), and emotional connections (25%). Soda is the most popular beverage for Super Bowl celebrations, with beer in second place. Nearly half of Super Bowl watchers (48%) say they will purchase soda for the game, followed by beer (40%), spirits (23%), wine or champagne (15%), sparkling water (14%), hard seltzers (11%), ready-to-drink cocktails (11%), juice (10%), and THC- or CBD-infused beverages (2%).

Nearly half of Super Bowl watchers (48%) say they will purchase soda for the game, followed by beer (40%), spirits (23%), wine or champagne (15%), sparkling water (14%), hard seltzers (11%), ready-to-drink cocktails (11%), juice (10%), and THC- or CBD-infused beverages (2%). Easy-to-eat foods are preferable for the big game. Super Bowl viewers are planning to purchase chips (47%), dips / salsa / guacamole (42%), wings (39%), pizza (31%), and nachos (26%).

Consumer Profile and Purchase Data Findings Include:

NFL fans are more likely to be older, high-income males. Compared to the average consumer, those who watch NFL games are 16% more likely to have an income of 125k+, 12% more likely to be male, and 9% more likely to be Boomers+. Chiefs fans are spread throughout the U.S. 6.5% of U.S. shoppers identify as Chiefs fans, outnumbering Eagles fans in 44 states. Kansas City fans are 16% more likely to live in a rural area, 13% more likely to be White, 9% more likely to be Boomers+, and 5% more likely to be middle income ($40k–$125k) compared to Philadelphia Eagles fans. Eagles fans are younger, more diverse consumers who watch sports both in-person and on television. 4.1% of U.S. consumers identify as Philadelphia Eagles fans, and compared to Chiefs fans, Eagles fans are 60% more likely to be Black, 24% more likely to be Millennials, and 9% more likely to be high-income ($125k+). Eagles fans are 13% more likely to consider themselves avid sports fans, with higher likelihoods of attending major league sporting events (NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL) in person.

Compared to the average consumer, those who watch NFL games are 16% more likely to have an income of 125k+, 12% more likely to be male, and 9% more likely to be Boomers+. Television plays a large role in the daily life of NFL fans. 50% of NFL fans say they watch TV for over three hours each day, with 15% watching for more than six hours. They are 30% more likely to watch live programming and are 72% more likely than the average consumer to tune into ESPN. NFL fans are hooked on streaming. Compared to the average consumer, NFL fans are 13% more likely to have a smart TV, and 77% own one. They are also heavy streamers, with 67% subscribing to Amazon Prime Video (which broadcasts Thursday Night Football games) and 61% to Netflix (which broadcasted a game on Christmas Day 2024). Other popular streaming platforms for NFL fans are Hulu (45%) and Paramount Plus (34%) – which will be streaming Super Bowl LIX.

50% of NFL fans say they watch TV for over three hours each day, with 15% watching for more than six hours. They are 30% more likely to watch live programming and are 72% more likely than the average consumer to tune into ESPN. NFL fans enjoy advertising in all forms. Compared to the average consumer, NFL fans are 16% more likely to find advertising entertaining and 15% more likely to say that advertising keeps them up-to-date. Their most influential advertising touchpoints are television, print media, and social media. Three-fifths of NFL watchers use social media several times a day. The top platforms for NFL fans are Facebook (82%), Instagram (56%), TikTok (27%), LinkedIn (27%), and Snapchat (26%).

Compared to the average consumer, NFL fans are 16% more likely to find advertising entertaining and 15% more likely to say that advertising keeps them up-to-date. Their most influential advertising touchpoints are television, print media, and social media. Beer and snacks are staples in NFL fans’ households. NFL fans spend approximately $116 more on beer and $68 more on snacks annually than the average consumer. Kansas City Chiefs fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans differ on their most popular beer brands. While Chiefs fans are most likely to reach for Michelob Ultra or Coors, Eagles fans prefer Miller or Corona. Smaller, local brews also win with each fandom. Based in Kansas City, Boulevard Brewing is five times more popular with Chiefs fans, while Delaware-based Dogfish Head is twice as popular with Eagles fans.

NFL fans spend approximately $116 more on beer and $68 more on snacks annually than the average consumer.

Top Beer Brands by Household Penetration

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Numerator Insights

% of Fans Buying in 2024

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Philadelphia Eagles Fans Michelob Ultra (28%) Miller (23.9%) Coors (23.9%) Corona (21%) Bud Light (22.4%) Michelob Ultra (20.2%) Miller (21.6%) Coors (19.1%) Corona (19.3%) Bud Light (16.6%) Modelo (18.4%) Modelo (15.7%) Busch (14.6%) Yuengling (13.1%) Budweiser (12.8%) Budweiser (10.6%) Yuengling (11.4%) Heineken (9.5%) Blue Moon (8.8%) Stella Artois (8.7%)

Numerator’s Super Bowl LIX survey was fielded on 1/30/2025 to 1,005 consumers.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,800 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

