I-Mab to Present at Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the Company), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that I-Mab’s management team will participate in Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, being held virtually, on February 11-12, 2025.

Details are as follows:

Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference Conference Date: February 11-12, 2025 Format: Company Presentation and one-on-one meetings Presentation Time: Tuesday, February 11, 2025, 4:00 to 4:30 PM ET Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer39/imab/2739496





About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in the U.S. in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit us at: https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor & Media Contacts

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

+1 617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

IR@imabbio.com

