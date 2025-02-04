Submit Release
Morris State Bancshares Announces Solid Earnings in 2024, Declares Special Dividend, and Increases Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank (the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Year over year and quarter by quarter comparisons are included herewith.

On January 29, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors announced a 30.43% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it to $0.12 per common share—an increase of $0.028 per share over the quarterly dividend of $0.092 paid in each of the prior quarters last year1. This dividend will be payable on or about March 14, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2025. In addition to this increase, the Board also approved a one-time special dividend of $0.15 per common share. This special dividend will be payable on or about March 21, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of February 15, 2025.

"We are extremely pleased with the Company's strong financial performance in 2024, achieving net earnings of $21.8 million. As the Federal Reserve pivoted during the year and decreased interest rates for the first time since March of 2020, our team effectively managed our net interest margin, closing the year at 4.06%—an increase of 8 basis points from the prior year end," said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. "At the bank level, we achieved a 1.68% return on average assets and a 12.74% return on average equity, closing the year with a leverage ratio of 12.84%, placing us in the top 10% of our FDIC peer group* in terms of capital strength. As mentioned in our third-quarter earnings release, given our strong capital position at both the bank and holding company and solid cash position at the holding company, we have the ability and plan to retire the remaining $15.0 million in subordinated debt when the window for retirement opens in July 2025. With our robust capital levels and strong earnings performance, we are well-positioned to capitalize on strategic opportunities and drive continued organic growth within our existing footprint while continuing to grow value for our shareholders through earnings and dividends."

Following is a summary of the quarterly and annual highlights:

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.1 million, compared to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.52, compared to $0.51 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.56 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Earnings before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.6 million, compared to $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $1.10 billion, versus $1.05 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and $1.06 billion at year end 2023.
  • Average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 206 basis points, compared to 218 basis points for the third quarter of 2024 and 192 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Return on average assets (annualized) at the bank level for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.79%, compared to 1.65% for the third quarter of 2024 and 1.84% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

  • Total assets remained level at $1.49 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.44 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Earnings before income taxes totaled $23.0 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $21.5 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Full year net income of $21.8 million in 2024, compared to $19.3 million in 2023.
  • Return on average assets at the bank level of 1.68% for the full year 2024, compared to 1.55% for 2023.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.72 in 2024, compared to $1.83 in 2023.
  • Total shareholders’ equity increased 9.81% or $17.5 million to $195.6 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $178.1 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per share of $17.45 at December 31, 2024, compared to $15.79 at December 31, 2023.
  • Net loans grew $52.1 million, or 4.96%, during 2024.
  • The Bank’s asset quality remains solid, ending the year with nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate of 0.41%, past due and nonaccrual loans of 0.72% and net charge offs to average loans of 0.04% for 2024.
  • Bank-level efficiency ratio net of tax credit amortization expense was 53.30% in 2024, compared to 52.99% in 2023.

*as defined in the FDIC’s Uniform Bank Performance Report

 Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 

1 Per share amounts for March 31, 2024 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                         
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2024 and 2023
                         
                         
          December 31,   December 31,          
            2024       2023     Change   % Change  
          (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)          
  ASSETS                      
                         
  Cash and due from banks       $ 53,898,138     $ 51,060,389     $ 2,837,749     5.56 %  
  Federal funds sold         42,064,131       17,268,446       24,795,685     143.59 %  
  Total cash and cash equivalents         95,962,269       68,328,835       27,633,434     40.44 %  
                         
  Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks         100,000       100,000       --     0.00 %  
  Securities available for sale, at fair value         9,726,716       7,875,780       1,850,936     0.00 %  
  Securities held to maturity, at cost         215,836,502       240,205,635       (24,369,133 )   -10.15 %  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost         1,032,800       1,029,600       3,200     0.31 %  
                         
  Loans, net of unearned income         1,116,074,659       1,063,772,222       52,302,437     4.92 %  
  Less-allowance for loan losses         (14,488,525 )     (14,291,923 )     (196,602 )   1.38 %  
  Loans, net         1,101,586,134       1,049,480,299       52,105,835     4.96 %  
                         
  Bank premises and equipment, net         12,780,014       13,188,353       (408,339 )   -3.10 %  
  ROU assets for operating lease, net         776,979       1,126,156       (349,177 )   -31.01 %  
  Goodwill         9,361,704       9,361,704       --     0.00 %  
  Intangible assets, net         1,338,964       1,679,989       (341,025 )   -20.30 %  
  Other real estate and foreclosed assets         21,898       3,611,235       (3,589,337 )   -99.39 %  
  Accrued interest receivable         7,278,258       6,424,090       854,168     13.30 %  
  Cash surrender value of life insurance         15,128,762       14,711,623       417,139     2.84 %  
  Other assets         22,674,658       25,321,092       (2,646,434 )   -10.45 %  
  Total Assets       $ 1,493,605,658     $ 1,442,444,391     $ 51,161,267     3.55 %  
                         
                         
  LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
                         
  Deposits:                      
  Non-interest bearing       $ 325,534,335     $ 316,224,444     $ 9,309,891     2.94 %  
  Interest bearing         939,354,005       909,976,336       29,377,669     3.23 %  
            1,264,888,340       1,226,200,780       38,687,560     3.16 %  
                         
  Other borrowed funds         19,019,372       27,151,283       (8,131,911 )   -29.95 %  
  Lease liability for operating lease         776,979       1,126,156       (349,177 )   -31.01 %  
  Accrued interest payable         2,111,093       1,059,226       1,051,867     99.31 %  
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities         11,206,717       8,773,430       2,433,287     27.73 %  
                         
  Total liabilities         1,298,002,501       1,264,310,875       33,691,626     2.66 %  
                         
  Shareholders' Equity:                      
  Common stock         10,688,723       10,645,508       43,215     0.41 %  
  Paid in capital surplus         34,936,059       33,711,561       1,224,498     3.63 %  
  Retained earnings         130,111,050       115,232,196       14,878,854     12.91 %  
  Current year earnings         21,804,345       19,332,489       2,471,856     12.79 %  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)         1,422,709       1,968,846       (546,137 )   -27.74 %  
  Treasury Stock, at cost 95,498 shares         (3,359,729 )     (2,757,084 )     (602,645 )   21.86 %  
  Total shareholders' equity         195,603,157       178,133,516       17,469,641     9.81 %  
                         
  Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       $ 1,493,605,658     $ 1,442,444,391       51,161,267     3.55 %  
                         


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                     
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
                     
                     
      December 31,   December 31,        
        2024       2023     Change   % Change  
      (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)          
  Interest and Dividend Income:                  
  Interest and fees on loans   $ 72,453,630     $ 62,157,217     $ 10,296,413     16.57 %  
  Interest income on securities     7,368,157       8,196,152       (827,995 )   -10.10 %  
  Income on federal funds sold     851,717       627,235       224,482     35.79 %  
  Income on time deposits held in other banks     1,699,224       1,214,072       485,152     39.96 %  
  Other interest and dividend income     183,239       255,689       (72,450 )   -28.34 %  
  Total interest and dividend income     82,555,967       72,450,365       10,105,602     13.95 %  
                     
  Interest Expense:                  
  Deposits     25,981,731       18,599,664       7,382,067     39.69 %  
  Interest on other borrowed funds     1,548,980       2,148,019       (599,039 )   -27.89 %  
  Interest on federal funds purchased     296       842       (546 )   -64.85 %  
  Total interest expense     27,531,007       20,748,525       6,782,482     32.69 %  
                     
  Net interest income before provision for loan losses     55,024,960       51,701,840       3,323,120     6.43 %  
  Less-provision for loan losses     556,913       450,475       106,438     23.63 %  
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     54,468,047       51,251,365       3,216,682     6.28 %  
                     
  Noninterest Income:                  
  Service charges on deposit accounts     2,164,988       2,143,550       21,438     1.00 %  
  Other service charges, commissions and fees     1,553,493       1,589,747       (36,254 )   -2.28 %  
  Gain on sales of foreclosed assets     --       --       --     0.00 %  
  Gain on sales and calls of securities     182       --       182     0.00 %  
  Gain on sale of loans     --       --       --     --    
  Increase in CSV of life insurance     417,139       378,079       39,060     10.33 %  
  Other income     644,868       606,754       38,114     6.28 %  
  Total noninterest income     4,780,670       4,718,130       62,540     1.33 %  
                     
  Noninterest Expense:                  
  Salaries and employee benefits     19,050,416       17,414,685       1,635,731     9.39 %  
  Occupancy and equipment expenses, net     2,223,832       2,250,663       (26,831 )   -1.19 %  
  (Gain) Loss on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate     9,681       321,783       (312,102 )   0.00 %  
  Loss on sales of premises and equipment     --       54,269       (54,269 )   -100.00 %  
  Tax credit amortization expense     2,920,825       2,733,248       187,577     6.86 %  
  Other expenses     12,040,179       11,713,425       326,754     2.79 %  
  Total noninterest expense     36,244,933       34,488,073       1,756,860     5.09 %  
                     
  Income Before Income Taxes     23,003,784       21,481,422       1,522,362     7.09 %  
  Provision for income taxes     1,199,439       2,148,933       (949,494 )   -44.18 %  
                     
  Net Income   $ 21,804,345     $ 19,332,489       2,471,856     12.79 %  
                     
                     
  Earnings per common share:                  
  Basic   $ 2.72     $ 1.83       0.89     48.63 %  
  Diluted   $ 2.72     $ 1.83       0.89     48.63 %  
                     
                     
  Per share amounts for December 31, 2023 has been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.
   


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                                     
Selected Financial Information
                                     
                                     
          Year Ending   Quarter Ended
          December 31, December 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
            2024     2023         2024         2024       2024       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousand, except per share data)       (Unaudited) (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                                     
  Per Share Data                                  
  Basic Earnings per Common Share       $ 2.72   $ 1.83       $ 0.52       $ 0.51     $ 0.50     $ 0.46     $ 0.56  
  Diluted Earnings per Common Share         2.72     1.83         0.52         0.51       0.50       0.46       0.56  
  Dividends per Common Share         0.368     0.352         0.092         0.092       0.092       0.092       0.088  
  Book Value per Common Share         18.46     16.84         18.46         17.99       17.56       17.20       16.84  
  Tangible Book Value per Common Share         17.45     15.79         17.45         16.97       16.53       16.17       15.79  
                                     
                                     
  Average Diluted Shares Outstanding         10,603,218     10,582,377         10,596,432         10,602,348       10,611,811       10,582,377       10,582,820  
  End of Period Common Shares Outstanding         10,593,225     10,582,219         10,593,225         10,596,345       10,605,080       10,582,218       10,581,052  
                                     
  Selected Balance Sheet Data (Bank Only)                                  
  Net Loans       $ 1,101,586   $ 1,049,480       $ 1,101,586       $ 1,048,418     $ 1,023,367     $ 1,040,412     $ 1,063,772  
  Non-Interest Bearing Deposits         347,929     315,953         347,929         336,698       339,177       346,232       339,785  
  Interest Bearing Demand Deposits         260,371     286,112         260,371         249,649       243,744       260,624       270,473  
  Savings & Money Market Deposits         402,641     393,139         402,641         401,234       422,048       441,911       444,170  
  Time Deposits         276,898     231,692         276,898         211,590       193,110       175,534       161,933  
                                     
  Earnings Summary                                  
  Net Interest Income         55,025     51,701         14,496         13,998       13,569       12,963       12,934  
  Provision for Credit Losses         557     450         28         252       272       5       242  
  Non-Interest Income         4,781     4,718         1,076         1,106       1,392       1,208       1,098  
  Non-Interest Expense         36,245     34,488         8,934         9,142       9,047       9,123       8,275  
  Earnings before Taxes         23,004     21,481         6,610         5,710       5,641       5,043       5,515  
  Income Taxes         1,199     2,149         465         263       319       152       (416 )
  Net Income         21,804     19,332         6,144         5,447       5,322       4,891       5,931  
                                     
  Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)                                  
  Return on Average Assets         1.68 %   1.55 %       1.79 %       1.65 %     1.73 %     1.55 %     1.84 %
  Return on Average Equity         12.74 %   12.25 %       13.69 %       12.37 %     13.12 %     11.74 %     14.11 %
  Equity/Assets         12.84 %   13.07 %       12.84 %       13.23 %     13.18 %     13.09 %     13.07 %
  Cost of Funds         2.12 %   1.57 %       2.06 %       2.18 %     2.16 %     2.09 %     1.92 %
  Net Interest Margin         4.06 %   3.98 %       4.17 %       4.10 %     4.02 %     3.95 %     3.97 %
  Efficiency Ratio         58.27 %   57.51 %       54.21 %       58.90 %     58.36 %     61.92 %     55.17 %
  Efficiency Ratio Net of Tax Credit Amortization Expense   53.30 %   52.99 %       49.45 %       53.96 %     53.40 %     56.68 %     50.90 %
  Nonperforming Assets to Total Loans and Other Real Estate   0.41 %   0.58 %       0.41 %       0.46 %     0.39 %     0.28 %     0.58 %
  Past Due and Nonaccural Loans Ratio         0.72 %   0.65 %       0.72 %       1.01 %     0.68 %     0.73 %     0.65 %
  Net Chargeoffs to Average Loans         0.04 %   0.01 %       0.01 %       0.03 %     0.02 %     0.00 %     0.33 %
                                     
                                     
  Shares outstanding and per share amounts for March 31, 2024 and prior quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.
                                      

CONTACT:
Morris State Bancshares
Chris Bond
Chief Financial Officer
478-272-5202

