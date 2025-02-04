Nexterus celebrates 79 years in business and continues long-standing tradition of charitable efforts

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider is celebrating its 79th year in business and has announced a significant milestone, exceeding fundraising goals and positively impacting more than 25 charities last year, along with selecting a new partner charity for 2025.

Nexterus is committed to supporting local non-profit organizations and charitable causes by encouraging their employees to volunteer throughout the year. 2024 marked the 25th anniversary of the Nexterus Culture Action Team (CAT), and to celebrate this historic milestone, their goal was to positively impact at least 25 non-profits within the community. They exceeded their goal by commencing fundraising activities, donating and volunteering throughout the entirety of 2024.

“Nexterus has an exceptionally storied history of giving back in the community,” says Ryan Polakoff, CEO of Nexterus. “I am so incredibly proud of our Nexterians who voluntarily serve on our CAT Team. It’s a true testament to who they are as people, and we’re so lucky to have them. It was truly our honor to be able to serve regional & national charities, largely in York County, PA and Greater Baltimore, MD.”

The charities benefiting from Nexterus’ CAT Team efforts in 2024 are listed below:

Alzheimer's Foundation BARCS Building Bridges for Brianna Central Penn Blood Bank Choose Hope Women's Center DE Golden Retriever Rescue Feline Association of MD Ft. Drum 10th Mountain Division Grace Fellowship Harford Family House Hurricane Relief Efforts LLS Association MCTA Shawan Downs Northeast Neighborhood Association-Hats, Glove, Socks Drive Olivia House Our Neighbors Foundation PTSD Foundation of America Son's of American Legion Stewartstown Food Bank United Birthday Club Whispering Rise Farm & Animal Sanctuary White Rose Outreach York Autism Awareness York County Children's Advocacy York County Toy Drive

In 2025, Nexterus will be partnering with The United Birthday Club as its adopted charity of the year. The United Birthday Club is a local non-profit organization located in New Freedom, PA. Each year, they donate to numerous organizations within the community including local fire departments, places of worship, charity events, local youth in need. Additionally, each year the group adopts multiple families for the holidays. Nexterus looks forward to working hard to generate funds and awareness in 2025 to support the great work of The United Birthday Club.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America's oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains.

