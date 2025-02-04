LifeVantage Announces Completion of International In Vitro Study on the MB System™  

Recent Study Testing International Formulation Shows Significant Increase in GLP-1 Hormone

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced the completion of an international in vitro cell study that investigated the effects of its international formulation for the MindBody GLP-1 System™, known as the MB System™, on activating GLP-1 production.*

The international formula was designed to deliver all the benefits of the US formula while meeting regulatory requirements for all other markets in which LifeVantage operates. The study on the international formula, similar to the one completed on the US formula prior to its launch, was conducted on specialized L-cells found in the colon, where the body naturally produces GLP-1, a critical hormone in weight management and glucose regulation.

Key genes involved in the production and regulation of GLP-1 and associated neuropeptides were thoroughly examined, including:



GCG: Directs the production of Proglucagon, a precursor protein essential for GLP-1 synthesis.

Directs the production of Proglucagon, a precursor protein essential for GLP-1 synthesis. GLP1R: Facilitates the creation of receptors that GLP-1 binds to, enabling its biological activity.

Facilitates the creation of receptors that GLP-1 binds to, enabling its biological activity. DPP-4: An enzyme that degrades GLP-1, reducing the amount available in the body.

An enzyme that degrades GLP-1, reducing the amount available in the body. PYY and PPY: Support the production of neuropeptides that work with GLP-1 along the gut-brain axis to regulate hunger signals.

The study used ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) to quantify total GLP-1 production, complemented by fluorescent microscopy to visualize the outcomes. The research focused on determining the synergistic potential of the active blends from the two-product system, which was designed to enhance the body’s GLP-1 production through a dual mechanism: direct activation of L-cells with a proprietary blend of five naturally-derived ingredients and optimization of the gut microbiome environment using resistant starches.*

“The completion of this trial and the positive results we’re starting to see with this international formula affirm our success in activating the body’s own production of the GLP-1 hormone,” says Lisa Barnes, VP of R&D and Regulatory at LifeVantage. “We’re excited to bring the MB System™ to our international audience starting in March and provide them with the same life-changing results that have already transformed the health of so many.”

The research-backed MindBody GLP-1 System™ debuted last October in the United States to overwhelming success. Users have reported reduction of food noise and cravings, and improved relationship with food—further validating the findings of a 12-week human clinical trial completed in September 2024, which demonstrated a remarkable 140% average increase in GLP-1 production.* ‡ Ω

Further details regarding this in vitro study as well as other ongoing research will be revealed at the company’s Global Convention, being held April 24-26, 2025.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.*

Public Relations Contact:

Madeline Gossett, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 620-7673

lifevantage@cerconebrown.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

‡ Results may vary. Typical weight loss using this product in a 12-week weight management program is 1–2 pounds per week. This product should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any weight loss program.

Ω Results based on a randomize 12-week human clinical study.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.