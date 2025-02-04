Berman Tabacco Files Complaint Against Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) and Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline

BOSTON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco filed a class action lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (“IAS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IAS) and others for violations of federal securities laws, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased shares of IAS common stock between March 2, 2023, and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Discuss Your Legal Rights and Options

If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion to serve as Lead Plaintiff with the Court no later than March 31, 2025. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed class.

If you purchased shares of IAS common stock during the Class Period and sustained significant losses and would like to serve as Lead Plaintiff, please click here or contact us at 800-516-9926 or law@bermantabacco.com.

About the Class Action

The complaint alleges, among other things, that during the Class Period, “Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose (i) that IAS was experiencing a new material trend of increased competitive pricing pressures and that, as a result, IAS had been forced to cut prices to compensate for weakening demand and slowing revenue growth; (ii) that IAS’s pricing function was no longer ‘favorable’ and IAS could not sustain its pricing and drive price increases; (iii) that pricing had become a key differentiator between IAS and its competitor necessary to close major renewals and new deals; (iv) that the risks that competition ‘could result in increased pricing pressure’ or ‘could put pressure on us to change our prices’ had in fact transpired; and (v) as a result, the IAS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.”

