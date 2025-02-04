National Nonprofit SoldierStrong Announces 2024 Recipients of Annual Commitment to Service Award

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping military Veterans take their next steps forward in life after service through the donation of revolutionary medical technology, announced the individual and corporate 2024 recipients of its annual Commitment to Service Award today.

The organization presents the Commitment to Service Award to individuals and corporations that have demonstrated exemplary and inspirational leadership and provided material support to SoldierStrong’s mission. Recipients leverage their talents and resources to elevate the standard of excellence in health care available to our nation’s Veterans.

LTG (Ret) Patricia “Patty” D. Horoho was the 43rd United States Army Surgeon General and the Commander of the U.S. Army Medical Command. She made history as the first woman, first nurse and non-physician to hold these posts. In these roles, General Horoho led the world’s third-largest health care system with a multi-billion-dollar budget, a staff of 156,000 and a global logistics, research and care network that spanned five continents.

In 2017, she was chosen to establish and lead Optum Serve, the end-to-end federal business of both Optum and UnitedHealth Group. Her role has expanded to include leading Optum Health Solutions, and she was later appointed as Chief Strategy, Innovation and Transformation Officer for Optum Health.

She established the 2Serve Together Foundation in 2023, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and recognizing military women by providing them with opportunities to share their individual stories, or simply put, to say “Thank you for your service.” This initiative was inspired by her late father, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Frank J. Dallas, a Veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

“SoldierStrong is honored to recognize LTG (Ret) Patty Horoho with our individual 2024 Commitment to Service Award. Her work within the Veteran community and continued support of SoldierStrong have demonstrated her unwavering dedication to service, healthcare, mental health and Veterans,” said SoldierStrong co-founder and chairman Dr. Chris Meek. “I’ve always admired a sentiment attributed to General Horoho: ‘It’s wonderful to be the first, but you are committed to seeing that you’re not the last.’ Her career has been one of trailblazing, not just for herself, but for other women, particularly servicewomen, who have followed in her footsteps. General Horoho's leadership and impact continue to inspire, and her legacy serves as a beacon for all those who strive to serve with excellence, compassion, and vision.”

“It is deeply humbling to be named the 2024 recipient of the SoldierStrong Commitment to Service Award, and I am truly grateful for this prestigious recognition,” said General Horoho. “SoldierStrong’s dedication to serving those who have sacrificed greatly for our democracy and our freedom is both inspiring and critical. I am delighted to be recognized by an organization that embodies the power of service, sacrifice and compassion that allows our Veterans to thrive with the dignity and respect they so richly deserve. It is a privilege to be part of this important work, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration with SoldierStrong.”

Founded in 1989, the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group is a 13-dealership group in central and western Pennsylvania that represents the Acura, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volvo brands. For eight consecutive years the group has donated a share of the revenue from every new and used vehicle sold at its central Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh region dealerships to SoldierStrong during the month of November in recognition of Veterans Day.

Under the leadership of founder and chairman of the board Bobby Rahal, 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner and three-time CART champion, the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group is extensively involved in community programs and charitable organizations within the communities they serve. To date, they have contributed over $1 million in charitable funds to numerous organizations, including more than $260,000 in donations to SoldierStrong.

“The Bobby Rahal Automotive Group’s commitment to charitable causes is second to none,” said Meek. “Recognizing Rahal Automotive with our corporate Commitment to Service Award serves as a testament to the selfless generosity their team continues to show by having the backs of those servicemen and women who have had our backs on the battlefield and beyond. Their ability to rally communities around life-changing causes is an example of benevolence, leadership and doing the right thing for all Americans to look up to.”

“It is truly an honor to receive SoldierStrong’s Commitment to Service Award. It is our privilege to assist in efforts to bring cutting-edge medical devices and technology to improve the daily lives of the brave men and women who have selflessly served to protect and defend our country and its citizens,” said Harrisburg Area Bobby Rahal Automotive Group President, Brad Lee. “The SoldierStrong mission aligns perfectly with our core value and belief that involvement in the communities we serve is imperative and contributes to the growth and welfare of both the public and our company.”

About SoldierStrong: Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America’s military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Our mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These revolutionary medical technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7 million in advanced medical technology, including 30 SoldierSuits and 30 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.org.

CONTACT: ERIC WOOLSON

515.681.3967

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfc530e0-9200-498a-8bc2-ae63bbc4b519

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92d46137-d211-44c8-aa47-ff7e798222a5

LTG (Ret) Patricia “Patty” D. Horoho LTG (Ret) Patricia “Patty” D. Horoho Bobby Rahal Automotive Group Bobby Rahal Automotive Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.