Vital Farms Launches “Good Eggs. No Shortcuts.” Campaign That Highlights Why The Best Eggs Come From Giving A Sh*t

New campaign in partnership with GUT Miami features real Vital Farms farmers committed to animal welfare

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced the launch of a new brand campaign titled “Good Eggs. No Shortcuts.” that celebrates the brand’s commitment to delivering on its purpose to improve the lives of people, animals, and the planet through food.

Developed in partnership with GUT Miami, “Good Eggs. No Shortcuts.” features documentary-style interviews with four real-life Vital Farms family farmers that capture their humorous and authentic responses that underscore their relentless hard work and dedication to animal welfare. For example, when posed with the question “Vital Farms’ farmers give their hens a lot of attention. Is it really necessary to give them that much?” farmer Jason responds simply “Nope” while giving one of the feathered girls some TLC.

“’Good Eggs. No Shortcuts.’ is a perfect illustration of Vital Farms’ commitment to being bullsh*t-free and doing right by all our stakeholders, even if it means taking the longer road when deciding how our hens should be treated,” said Heather Mace, Vital Farms Senior Director of Marketing, Campaigns & Creative. “We hear from consumers every day that we’re ‘the good eggs,’ and we wanted to show people why we’re the good eggs. This campaign celebrates the hard work that our 425+ farmers like Amanda, Jason, Matt and Tanner do every day to care for their hens.”

“The world is constantly telling us to move faster, cut corners, and optimize everything. But Vital Farms farmers know that getting good eggs comes from taking no shortcuts,” said Juan Javier Peña Plaza, Chief Creative Officer, GUT Miami. “Our goal with these spots is to show farmers’ determination to go above and beyond to keep their flocks healthy and happy. All that time, care, and commitment to keeping it bullsh*t-free makes all the difference in your eggs.”

“Good Eggs. No Shortcuts.” is rolling out across linear and streaming television and online and social platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Reddit, Meta, Snapchat, Spotify and YouTube.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 425 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

Media:

Rob Discher

Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com

Investors:

Anthony Bucalo

Anthony.Bucalo@vitalfarms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b55dad8-484a-4556-8d85-27b296a77e47

Good Eggs. No Shortcuts. Vital Farms Launches “Good Eggs. No Shortcuts.” Campaign That Highlights Why The Best Eggs Come From Giving A Sh*t

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.