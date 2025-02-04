Hill International Providing Program Management and Oversight Services to Support the Port of Oakland’s Capital Improvement Program

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced it was selected by the Port of Oakland Commission to provide program management oversight services to the Port of Oakland (Port) in support of the Port’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP). The $1.4 billion program, spanning a period of five years, will improve the Port’s green technology and infrastructure, including the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport (OAK), and real estate along the city’s waterfront.

Hill is supporting the Port of Oakland in establishing a Project Management Office (PMO) for Engineering and implementing a Project Management Information System (PMIS). The team will streamline processes and enhance resource planning efficiency. Hill will ensure the Port meets industry standards in program controls, planning, scheduling, and reporting processes. They will also develop data analytics for key infrastructure projects, monitor the budget and progress of 50+ projects, and maintain an integrated master schedule to ensure smooth coordination and timeline management.

“We’re excited to support one of California’s largest and busiest ports, reinforcing our commitment to infrastructure programs in the state,” says Hill Senior Vice President Juan-Pablo (J.P.) Villamizar. “This CIP will help the Port address infrastructure modernization needs and meet its zero emissions goals, ushering in numerous long-term economic and environmental benefits. We are eager to enhance the Port’s capabilities and contribute to sustainable development for the Port and the region.”

Hill CEO Raouf Ghali adds: “As key hubs for commerce and transportation, ports like Oakland’s are vital to improving the global supply chain and maintaining economic stability. Additionally, the importance of environmental stewardship at ports cannot be overstated. I am looking forward to continuing our relationship with the Port and seeing the positive impact our team will achieve.”

Hill International, with more than 4,000 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest program management firms in the world. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a GISI Consulting Group company, part of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. (GISI) family of companies. Learn more about GISI Consulting Group at www.gisi.com.

