2025 Best of Legal™ Award Winners Achieve Superior Ratings for Client and Employee Experience

A list of winning law firms and their client and employee satisfaction ratings were released today on ClearlyRated.com

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, the leading provider of client and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality benchmarking for law firms, announced the winners of their inaugural Best of Legal™ award today on ClearlyRated.com .

"The remarkable achievements of our 2025 Best of Legal winners deserve the highest recognition," said ClearlyRated CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These industry leaders have proven through independently verified service ratings that excellence isn't just a goal—it's their standard operating procedure. As we celebrate this year's honorees, we're inspired by their commitment to consistently delivering exceptional experiences that shape the future of the legal industry."

The 2025 Best of Legal award program recognizes client and employee satisfaction leaders in the legal industry. Participating firms use the Net Promoter® Score (NPS®) methodology to collect feedback and measure satisfaction of their clients and/or internal employees. Only firms that earned exceptional satisfaction ratings that outpace industry benchmarks for service qualified for the 2025 Best of Legal award.

According to ClearlyRated's latest survey data, 2025 Best of Legal winners have a Net Promoter® Score 90% higher than the industry average. Fewer than 1% of all law firms in the U.S. and Canada achieve Best of Legal for client or employee satisfaction.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for law firms and other professional service providers. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation.

About Best of Legal

ClearlyRated’s Best of Legal Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes law firms that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

