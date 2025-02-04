Oligonucleotide CDMO Market to Hit US$6.73 Billion by 2029 with 21.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Oligonucleotide CDMO Market, valued at US$2.33 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 21.8%, reaching US$2.51 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$6.73 billion by 2029. Rising outsourcing of development and manufacturing to CDMOs and growing focus on precision/personalized medicine are some of the factors driving the market's growth. Furthermore, the rising focus on the development and commercialization of oligo-based therapeutics are increasing the demand for oligonucleotide CDMO, further boosting the market's growth in coming years.

Based on the service types, the global oligonucleotide CDMO market is divided into contract development, contract manufacturing, and other services. The contract manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the oligonucleotide CDMO market, fueled by the increasing need for large-scale, cGMP-compliant production of oligonucleotide APIs for clinical and commercial applications. CDMOs equipped with advanced solid-phase synthesis platforms, high-throughput purification technologies, and automated fill-finish systems are critical to meeting the growing demand for ASOs, siRNAs, and mRNA-based therapeutics. Moreover, stringent regulatory requirements and the complexity of scaling production ensure that pharmaceutical companies rely heavily on CDMOs to deliver high-purity, scalable, and globally compliant manufacturing solutions, solidifying this segment’s market leadership.

Contract manufacturing is further segmented into clinical and commercial stages. The commercial segment is estimated to dominate the oligonucleotide CDMO market, driven by the growing number of FDA-approved oligonucleotide-based therapeutics and expanding indications across chronic diseases and oncology. This segment benefits from large-scale manufacturing demand for late-phase clinical trials and market-ready APIs, necessitating robust cGMP production capabilities. Advanced delivery systems, such as lipid nanoparticles for mRNA-based therapies, further drive commercial adoption. CDMOs offering scalable synthesis platforms, high-purity purification processes, and regulatory expertise are increasingly critical for supporting commercial supply chains and ensuring global compliance, solidifying the segment's leadership.

Based on applications, the global oligonucleotide CDMO market is segmented into therapeutic applications, diagnostic applications, and research applications. The therapeutic applications segment dominated the oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2023, driven by the surge in oligonucleotide-based drug approvals targeting genetic disorders, oncology, and rare diseases. Advances in delivery platforms, such as lipid nanoparticle encapsulation, enhance the clinical efficacy of these molecules, while cGMP-compliant manufacturing ensures regulatory adherence. The rising adoption of oligonucleotides in personalized medicine further cements this segment's leading role in the market.

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. In the year 2023, the Asia Pacific region registered the highest CAGR in the oligonucleotide CDMO market. North America dominated the oligonucleotide CDMO market, driven by its advanced pharmaceutical infrastructure, high concentration of biotechnology firms, and substantial R&D investments in oligonucleotide therapeutics. The region benefits from a robust regulatory framework supporting innovation and expedited drug approvals for antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), siRNAs, and mRNA-based therapies. Additionally, the presence of leading CDMOs offering cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, such as automated synthesis and high-throughput purification, enables North America to meet the growing demand for clinical and commercial-scale production. Strategic collaborations and government funding further solidify the region’s leadership in this market.

The market for oligonucleotide CDMO market is consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture most of the market. Prominent players in the oligonucleotide CDMO market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Belgium), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd. (India), Bachem (Switzerland), Syngene International Limited (India), PolyPeptide Group (Switzerland), WuXi AppTec (China), EUROAPI (France), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), GenScript (US), and Danaher Corporation (US) among others. The market players have adopted various strategies such as the development of advanced products, partnerships, contracts, expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the oligonucleotide CDMO market.

Bachem is one of key players and well-established companies operating in the Oligo CDMO market. The company is mainly focused on commercial manufacturing of oligonucleotide API and is expected to grow in the oligonucleotide contract manufacturing market. The company focuses on oligonucleotides and peptides molecules. This makes the company a specialized CDMO in oligonucleotide manufacturing. Bachem collaborates with major pharma biotech companies focusing on oligonucleotide and peptide-based therapeutics development to maintain and enhance its position in the market. The company’s manufacturing capabilities, technologically advanced facilities, and regulatory compliance attract end users. For example, in April 2022, Bachem and Lilly signed a collaboration to develop and manufacture oligonucleotide-based drug substances.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. is one of the key players operating in the oligonucleotide Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market. Agilent offers a wide range of CDMO services for oligonucleotides, such as custom oligonucleotide synthesis, process development and optimization, analytical method development and validation, and large-scale manufacturing for clinical and commercial applications. The company’s comprehensive service portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, strong brand recognition and geographic presence are some of the key factors for its strong strategic position in the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is one of the top key players operating in the oligonucleotide Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market, leveraging its advanced capabilities in scalable oligonucleotide synthesis and end-to-end manufacturing solutions. Its integration of solid-phase synthesis, proprietary purification technologies, and automated high-throughput systems ensures production consistency for therapeutic oligonucleotides such as siRNAs, and ASOs, among others. Thermo Fisher Scientific leads the oligonucleotide CDMO market through its comprehensive service portfolio and robust technological infrastructure. The company’s OligoPerfect Primer Designer platform enables customized oligonucleotide design, accelerating development timelines for antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNA therapeutics. Additionally, its deep expertise in analytical development, including advanced HPLC, LC-MS, and CE technologies, ensures precise characterization and stringent quality control of oligonucleotides at every production stage. Additionally, the company’s strong geographic reach allows it to maintain its position in the market.

