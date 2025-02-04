Gelteq Launches SportsGel Brand and Signs Distribution Agreement with E-Commerce Solutions Company in Asia-Pacific Region, WPIC

SportsGel will feature a sports-specific range of products available for license, with first deal to launch in China in H1 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ: GELS) (“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a global biotechnology company that specializes in the formulation, development, and manufacturing of ingestible gel technology, announces the launch of its SportsGel brand. “SportsGel has been established to eliminate the common trade-off between performance versus taste, mouthfeel and convenience,” said Nathan Givoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Gelteq. “Utilizing Gelteq’s unique delivery system, SportsGel challenges the traditional sports nutrition supplement paradigm, with an improved sports performance solution tailored to the core attributes needed for each sport.”

The Company has also secured its first distribution agreement in the Asia-Pacific region for its SportsGel brand with WPIC Marketing and Technologies (“WPIC”), an Asia Pacific-focused marketing and e-commerce solutions company. WPIC was purposely chosen given its vast experience in launching and expanding many global brands into the Asia Pacific region. SportsGel’s initial launch with WPIC is expected to begin with China during H1 2025 given their popular health and fitness industry. According to Statista1, China’s sports nutrition market was valued at USD $6.5Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow annually at a rate of 9.1% until 2027. SportsGel will initially be launching sports-specific gels for running and cycling, as well as a functional hydration product, with plans for further product expansion in the region throughout the year.

“Our agreement with WPIC is an essential part of our sales expansion strategy. It provides us with a direct pathway into the Asia Pacific region for our SportsGel products, with our initial foray into China representing a significant opportunity to demonstrate and validate our approach,” said Mr. Givoni. “We believe that our established licensing and distribution partners will help scale the SportsGel range of products across the sports performance industry, market by market, while Gelteq continues to focus its in-house efforts on the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry.”

Gelteq’s recently appointed Head of Sports Performance, Matthew Jones, will oversee all the SportsGel formulations, which will be available to license for companies interested in Gelteq’s proprietary delivery system as a key differentiator in the sports nutrition space.

About Gelteq Limited:

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, and other products. Gelteq advances and commercializes its delivery solutions within five core verticals: pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications, and sports nutrition. The Company’s unique formulation directly addresses the issues associated with traditional drug delivery methods such as difficulty swallowing, taste of unpalatable ingredients, and dosage control. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com .

About WPIC Marketing + Technologies:

WPIC Marketing + Technologies drives growth for global brands in China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia through e-commerce solutions, strategic brand development, data analytics, marketing, logistics, compliance, essential support services, and more. With a team of over 400 full-time e-commerce professionals, WPIC has successfully deployed and grown over 650+ brands across APAC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Gelteq’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future orders relating to Gelteq’s products, the success of new programs and the ability to successfully implement a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gelteq in general, see the risk factors in the Annual Report on 20-F filed on November 15, 2024. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

PR@gelteq.com

______________________

1 Statista. (2023). "Sports Nutrition Market in China - Statistics & Facts."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.