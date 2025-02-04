Canon Medical Systems USA Honored for Excellence at 2024 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards

Tustin, Ca, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA is thrilled to announce its recognition with two prestigious accolades at the 2024 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards, held during the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting in Chicago. Canon Medical was awarded Best Service and Best System Performance in the General X-Ray category, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to meaningful innovations that enhance healthcare delivery.

The IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards, presented by the Science and Medicine Group, celebrate exceptional performance, service, and customer satisfaction in the medical imaging industry. Based on the feedback of imaging professionals across hospital departments and independent imaging centers in the United States, these awards highlight manufacturers who achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction in key areas, including system performance and service excellence.

At the heart of Canon Medical’s success is its Made for Life philosophy—a guiding principle that places patient care and provider support at the forefront of its mission. Combining cutting-edge technology with unparalleled service, Canon Medical strives to deliver solutions that meet and exceed the expectations of healthcare providers and their patients.

“Our Made for Life philosophy drives everything we do, from designing innovative imaging systems to providing exceptional service,” said Tom Freund, Vice President, Service Operations at Canon Medical Systems USA. “These awards are a testament to our team’s dedication to advancing healthcare and building lasting customer partnerships. We are honored to be recognized for meaningful innovations that truly make a difference in the lives of patients and providers.”

Canon Medical remains committed to shaping the future of healthcare by fostering trust, innovation, and collaboration with its customers. Its achievements in the 2024 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards reconfirm the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its mission to empower healthcare professionals through advanced imaging technologies and top-tier support.

