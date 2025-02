electroCore to Participate at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today its participation in the 12th Annual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference being held February 11-12, 2025 in Snowbird, Utah.

Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Goldberger, investors are encouraged out to their BTIG representative or contact the electroCore investor relations team at investors@electrocore.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com

