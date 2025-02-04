H&R Block and Peoples Group announce new partnership to deliver H&R Block Advantage Prepaid Mastercard

Toronto, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peoples Group is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with H&R Block Canada, supporting their ongoing delivery of the H&R Block Advantage Prepaid Mastercard®1. For Canadians who want to receive their tax refund quickly and securely, or who don’t have the funds to pay for their tax filing upfront, the H&R Block Advantage Prepaid Mastercard is a great solution.

“We are delighted to collaborate with H&R Block, Canada’s leading income tax preparation company, to offer their unique prepaid card to Canadians,” said Will Keliehor, Chief Client Officer at Peoples Group. “At Peoples Group, we are dedicated to empowering the fintech ecosystem with solutions that enhance Canadians' access to financial services. This partnership allows us to participate in providing Canadians with flexibility in accessing and utilizing their tax refunds.”

H&R Block Advantage Prepaid Mastercard provides two refund options:

The first option, Instant Refund (IR), provides H&R Block Canada clients with immediate access to their funds on an Advantage Prepaid Mastercard. This means clients can put their tax refund to use right away, without any waiting.

The second option, Pay with Refund (PWR), is ideal for clients needing to file returns to access government programs for one or multiple years, but don’t have the funds to pay up front for their returns. Once the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) processes a clients’ tax filing and refund, the funds are loaded onto an Advantage Prepaid Mastercard. H&R Block then collects their filing fees from the total proceeds. This convenient option ensures that the client gets the expert support they need without any immediate out-of-pocket expenses.

For both options, H&R Block clients have the freedom to use the Advantage Prepaid Mastercard anywhere Mastercard is accepted, both in-store and online. The card doesn’t require credit checks or bank history, so clients can enjoy the convenience of having their refund at their fingertips all year round. They can also reload the card, making it a useful addition to their wallet, long-term.

“Partnering with innovative organizations that share our values is really important to us,” said Peter Bruno, President, H&R Block Canada. “Peoples Group is a natural choice when it comes to delivering exceptional client experiences, and ensuring our clients get access to their tax refunds right away. We work with partners like Peoples Group to help eliminate financial barriers that so many Canadians face in their day to day lives.”

If you are looking to have your income tax returns completed professionally, and to receive your refund instantly by loading to a prepaid card, then visit your nearest H&R Block location today.





1 This card is issued by Peoples Trust Company under licence from Mastercard International Incorporated.

Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

Funds are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC).

About H&R Block Canada: A trusted partner of Canadians for 60 years, H&R Block Canada is Canada's tax leader. Serving almost 1,000 locations across Canada, H&R Block's team of Tax Experts use the latest in technological advances combined with real-world expertise to help people file taxes in office, through drop off service, upload their documents remotely, or use do-it-yourself Tax Software. H&R Block Canada can support in the preparation of personal, small business, corporate, U.S., rental and estate taxes. H&R Block's comprehensive education program, Tax Academy, trains new experts and ensures our Tax Experts continually update their skills. Learn more at www.hrblock.ca or on the Customer Service line 1-855-342-6924.

About Peoples Group: Peoples Group has been providing a tailored suite of financial solutions and delivering world-class customer interactions, since 1985. We have grown substantial market share in the insured commercial lending space and are the leading issuer of prepaid payment cards as well as an innovative merchant acquirer. We are an entrepreneurial organization that excels at customizing solutions to fit the needs of our clients. As a trusted partner of many fintechs, we have a proven track record of giving them the tools and guidance to realize their success. For more information, please visit www.peoplesgroup.com

Media Relations Team H&R Block hrblockmediainquiries@ketchum.com Media Relations Team People Group media@peoplesgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.