Tive CEO & Founder Krenar Komoni Named “Rock Star of the Supply Chain” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Komoni wins this award for the third time, underscoring his unwavering leadership & deep commitment to improving supply chain technology

BOSTON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, is proud to announce that CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni has been named a “Rock Star of the Supply Chain” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This prestigious annual award recognizes exceptional leaders who have made significant contributions to advancing the supply chain industry.

The Rock Star of the Supply Chain award honors individuals who have demonstrated innovation, leadership, and a transformative approach to the supply chain field. Komoni’s recognition marks his third year receiving this honor, and places a spotlight on his continuous impact on supply chain technology—and his dedication to driving improved visibility and efficiency for businesses worldwide.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition once again,” said Komoni. “This award also recognizes the hard work of our entire team at Tive, whose commitment to improving supply chain visibility is transforming how companies manage their logistics. We are extremely excited about the future and the continued role Tive will play in helping companies navigate the complexities of modern supply chains.”

Under Komoni’s leadership, Tive has pioneered innovative solutions for real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, helping companies enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, minimize cargo theft, and improve end-customer satisfaction. Komoni’s vision has not only advanced Tive’s technology—it has also influenced the broader supply chain ecosystem, positioning the company as a leader in the rapidly-evolving logistics space.

To learn more about Krenar Komoni and the innovative work being done at Tive, visit www.tive.com .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 900 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com/ .

