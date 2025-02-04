2025 Best of HR Services™ Award Winners Achieve Superior Ratings for Client Experience

A list of winning PEOs and MSPs and their client satisfaction ratings were released today on ClearlyRated.com.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, the leading provider of client and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality benchmarking for HR Services firms, announced the winners of their 7th annual Best of HR Services™ award today on ClearlyRated.com .

"The remarkable achievements of our 2025 Best of HR Services winners deserve the highest recognition," said ClearlyRated CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These industry leaders have proven through independently verified service ratings that excellence isn't just a goal—it's their standard operating procedure. As we celebrate this year's honorees, we're inspired by their commitment to consistently delivering exceptional experiences that shape the future of the HR services industry.”

The 2025 Best of HR Services award program recognizes client satisfaction leaders in the outsourced HR services industry. Participating firms use the Net Promoter® Score (NPS®) methodology to collect feedback and measure satisfaction of their clients and/or internal employees. Only firms that earned exceptional satisfaction ratings that outpace industry benchmarks for service qualified for the 2025 Best of HR Services award.

According to ClearlyRated's latest survey data, 2025 Best of HR Services winners have a Net Promoter® Score that is 50% higher than the industry average. Fewer than 1% of all outsourced HR services firms in the U.S. and Canada achieve Best of HR Services.

ClearlyRated is a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for HR service firms and other professional service providers. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation.

ClearlyRated’s Best of HR Services Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes HR service firms that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

