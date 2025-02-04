Bread Financial to Participate in the BofA Securities 2025 Financial Services Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S consumers, today announced the company’s participation in the BofA Securities 2025 Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Bread Financial Chief Financial Officer Perry Beberman will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live here.

The fireside chat can also be accessed through Bread Financial’s investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Bread Financial®

Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.

To learn more about Bread Financial, our global associates and our sustainability commitments, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Brian Vereb — Investor Relations

Brian.Vereb@breadfinancial.com

Susan Haugen — Investor Relations

Susan.Haugen@breadfinancial.com



Rachel Stultz — Media

Rachel.Stultz@breadfinancial.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.