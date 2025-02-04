Noëlle Demole selected as Top CEO and Humanitarian of the Year by IAOTP

Noëlle Demole member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noëlle Demole, Founder and CEO of Egidays and Best Selling Author, was recently selected as Top CEO and Humanitarian of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to a decade of experience in the industry, Ms. Demole was born in Geneva, Switzerland. She is a Client Due Diligence Expert at Julius Baer, where she fights white-collar crime and terrorist financing. She is also the founder and president of Shere Khan Youth Protection, a non-profit addressing an unmet need in the south of India: funding the education of homeless and vulnerable children, teenagers, and adults to help them to achieve financial independence. Currently, the NGO supports more than 500 individuals, and its long-term goal is to help 1,000 people. In addition, she is the founder and CEO of Egidays, an award-winning Swiss-based start-up company selling free period product dispensers for public bathrooms (companies, schools etc...).In 2020, she delivered a TEDx talk titled ‘Dancing with Danger’, she is the co-author of biography titled ‘Jean-Pierre Cuoni, A Banker With Heart’, published in 2022, and is also the co-author of the US National (#1 Amazon) Bestselling book titled ‘Leadership DNA: Shaping a Thriving Business Culture’ published in 2024.Moreover, Ms. Demole is the executive director of 2 documentaries currently in production: 'The Wallet of the World', a docu-drama based on the published biography of Jean-Pierre Cuoni, by Scott Media Production & VeyVey Films (the first documentary on Swiss Private Banking to ever be made), and 'The Lost Prince', a documentary on her humanitarian work in India, by award-winning film director and screenwriter Keoni TeTawa Bowthorpe, Aloha Cinema.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Demole earned her Bachelor’s degree in International Relations, and a Master’s degree in Negotiation and Conflict Resolution from Columbia University. She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Criminology at the University of Cambridge researching on the issues of sex trafficking.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Demole has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. At age 27, she was nominated on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2020 for her humanitarian efforts. At age 31 she was invited as a keynote speaker at the 2024 Forbes Money Summit in Zürich, Switzerland and was recognized as one of the 'Most Emerging Women Leaders of the Year 2024’ by The Victory Magazine. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top CEO and Humanitarian of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Demole for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Demole attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: www.egidays.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

