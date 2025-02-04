2025 Best of Insurance™ Award Winners Achieve Superior Ratings for Client Experience

A list of commercial insurance firms and their client satisfaction ratings were released today on ClearlyRated.com

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, a leading provider of client and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality research for professional service providers in the U.S. and Canada, announced the winners of their second annual Best of Insurance™ award today on ClearlyRated.com .

The 2025 Best of Insurance award recognizes service leaders in the insurance industry based exclusively on satisfaction ratings provided by their clients. Utilizing a transparent, validated, and unbiased approach to measuring the client experience, Best of Insurance winners have proven that the service they deliver outpaces the rest of the industry. Clients who work with the 2025 Best of Insurance winners are 50% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than the 2024 industry average. Fewer than 1% of all insurance firms in the U.S. and Canada achieve Best of Insurance.

"The remarkable achievements of our 2025 Best of Insurance winners deserve the highest recognition," said ClearlyRated CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These industry leaders have proven through independently verified service ratings that excellence isn't just a goal—it's their standard operating procedure. As we celebrate this year's honorees, we're inspired by their commitment to consistently delivering exceptional experiences that shape the future of the insurance industry."

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for commercial insurance brokers and other professional service firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation.

About Best of Insurance

The Best of Insurance Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes commercial insurance providers that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

Contact

Stephen Banbury, VP of Marketing

P (503) 977-6295

stephen.banbury@clearlyrated.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.