2025 Best of Staffing® Award Winners Achieve Superior Ratings for Client, Talent, and Employee Experience

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated, the leading provider of client, talent, and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality benchmarking for staffing firms, announced the winners of their 15th annual Best of Staffing® award winners today on ClearlyRated.com .

"The remarkable achievements of our 2025 Best of Staffing winners deserve the highest recognition," said ClearlyRated CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These industry leaders have proven through independently verified service ratings that excellence isn't just a goal—it's their standard operating procedure. As we celebrate this year's honorees, we're inspired by their commitment to consistently delivering exceptional experiences that shape the future of the staffing & recruiting industry.”

The 2025 Best of Staffing award recognizes client, placed talent, and employee satisfaction leaders in the staffing industry. Participating firms use the Net Promoter® Score (NPS®) methodology to collect feedback and measure satisfaction of their clients, placed talent, and/or internal employees. Only firms that earned exceptional satisfaction ratings that outpace industry benchmarks for service qualified for the 2025 Best of Staffing award.

According to ClearlyRated's latest survey data, clients of these winning staffing and recruiting agencies are 50% more likely to report complete satisfaction with the services provided, compared to the industry average for 2024. Similarly, candidates placed by these agencies experience 60% more satisfaction than the 2024 industry average.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients, job seekers, and internal staff each year. ClearlyRated’s online survey platform helps firms utilize the Net Promoter® Score methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing ® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on http://clearlyrated.com/staffing —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

