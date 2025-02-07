MCS Innovators Arena 2025 : Winners of the Tech Event Announced

MCS Innovator's Arena 2025 Winners

A platform for India’s brightest tech graduates to present groundbreaking solutions, shaping the future of technology.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a month of meticulous planning and preparation, Mayura Consultancy Services (MCS) successfully organized Innovator’s Arena 2025. This is a one-of-a-kind event that attracted more than 200+ online registrations from India's prestigious institutions like IIT Delhi, NIT Goa, NIT Andhra Pradesh and more out of which top 12 teams were selected for the final event.The grand finale was held on 24th January 2025 where top 3 teams won cash prizes and certificates of recognition.Pentium Predators from Sri Eshwar College of Engineering, Coimbatore, Tamilnadu claimed the first prize for their innovative AI-driven cancer detection system, Onculuscope Detecta, which specializes in the early diagnosis of skin and breast cancer. The team, consisting of Krishna Paresh Raichura, Darshan R. A, Kayal Ennian A G, and Vishnu Ram M, received a cash prize of ₹25,000.The second prize was awarded to Garia from PES University, Bangalore, for their AI-powered teaching assistant project, Copilot for Teachers : AIRA. This tool helps educators efficiently manage resources while ensuring data security. The team, consisting of Adrusht Shetty, Noel Jose, and Anurag Senapati received a cash prize of ₹10,000.The third prize was won by Nexus Breach from Goa College of Engineering for their project Smart AI Glasses for Blind People, an innovative solution to improve the mobility and independence of visually impaired people. The team members Parag Das and Ujjwal Gupta received a cash prize of ₹5,000.The event’s jury consisted of industry veterans including:1) Mr. Ratanesh Srivastava, Ex-COO of TIH, IIT Bombay, and Currently Working as Customer Delivery Partner at Incture Technologies2) Mr. Siva Cotipalli, Founder & Director of Progrowth Technologies Inc.3) Mr. Shashank Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Noveum.ai and API.market4) Dr. Burri Harsha Vardhan Reddy (PhD), Computer Vision AI Consultant at AIGC5) Mr. Vijaya Kumar Mekala, Founder of Aiepoch Technologies and mind2i.com6) Mr. Srinath Kotagal, Manager at AccentureMr. Manjunatha P, CEO of MCS, said, “Innovator’s Arena 2025 is not just another event; it is a celebration of the incredible innovation and showcase of brilliance that our country’s youth brings to the table. We are proud to offer these young innovators a platform to shine.”MCS extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants whose innovative ideas reflect the bright future of technology. We look forward to witnessing these young minds making significant contributions to the tech world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.