Learn from a Lab Informatics Project Leader at Pittcon 2025

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSols Inc. has been presenting at Pittcon for more than 15 years. Join us in Boston, Massachusetts, March 1–5, because the Pittcon committee has once again selected a CSols expert consultant to present a short course and a technical talk. The LIMS and ELN short courses and technical talks that have been presented at Pittcon by CSols consultants help lab, IT, and business personnel take on a lab informatics project with confidence. This year, register to learn what you need to succeed with your own lab informatics project.

Aimee Zwart, a veteran instructor of Pittcon short courses, shared that "I always enjoy presenting this short course, because every year I hear different answers to what the people in the room see as their greatest challenges to adopting lean lab principles.”

Pittcon programming addresses laboratory informatics, among many other topics related to laboratories in general. Attendees receive skill-building training and personal attention to your questions about laboratory informatics. If you’d like to meet with us at the show, fill out this form.

Technical Talk

Stop by Room 109A for Zwart’s technical talk, “Signs That You Need a LIMS Project Manager,” on March 3 from 9:50 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. You’ll hear insights about how a dedicated project manager brings value to complex laboratory informatics projects.

Short Course

Enhancing your Lab Informatics Systems (LIMS/ELN) Through Lean Lab Principles

Tuesday, March 4, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Manufacturers use lean techniques to improve quality, productivity, and cycle time. Labs can apply the same methods to realize similar benefits, especially if lab informatics tools like LIMS or ELN are used. Leaning a lab in concert with such systems improves performance, minimizes paper, facilitates compliance, and reduces operating costs with less expense than purchasing new tools.

This course explains proven lean lab principles and covers how to identify, prioritize, and realize lean opportunities. The course covers practices and methodologies for planning as well as managing and executing a lean project using lab informatics tools.

