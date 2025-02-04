Clear Coatings Market projected to reach US$31.469 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 3.99%

Clear Coatings Market

The clear coatings market is projected at US$25.874 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$31.469 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.99%.

The clear coatings market is projected at US$25.874 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$31.469 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.99%.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the clear coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$31.469 billion in 2030.Clear coating is a form of transparent film, which is applied over various types of surfaces across multiple industries. The clear coating material offers multiple benefits to the surface of any material, which include enhancing the durability of paint and offering a clear and glossy finish to the surface. The clear coat layer also helps in offering hydrophobic properties to the surface of any material and increasing the resistance of the surface to chemicals, UV rays, and other environmental factors. The major factors propelling the growth of the global clear coating market are the increasing global demand for paint and the coating industry. Similarly, the increasing production of automobiles across the global market is also expected to boost the demand for clear coat.With the increasing demand for the clear coating material across multiple industries, the innovation, research, and development of more efficient and easy-to-use clear coating solutions is expected to witness a major increase. Various global leaders in the paint and coating industries have introduced key products and solutions in the clear coating market, which offers enhanced properties, like UV, heat, chemical, and weather resistance. For instance, in September 2024, BASF Coatings GmbH, under its Glasurit brand, announced the launch of a sustainable clear coating solution. Similarly, in May 2024, DataLase, a leading laser coding and marking company, announced the launch of a new coating solution designed for flexible packaging printers.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/clear-coatings-market The resin type segment of the clear coatings market is categorized into polyurethane, epoxy, alkyd, polyester, acrylic, and others. The epoxy category under the resin type segment of the clear coating market is expected to witness major growth during the forecasted timeline. The epoxy clear coat creates a thin film of coating on the surface. The epoxy clear coating solution offers key applications across multiple industries, which include automotive, construction, industrial, and packaging , among others. In the construction sector, the epoxy clear coating is generally utilized to apply a thin and protective layer of film on the floor surface. The epoxy layer offers chemical and UV resistance and is easy to apply.The clear coatings market, under the end-user industry segment, is divided into packaging, automotive, construction, industrial, and others. Under the end-user industry type segment of the clear coating market, the automotive segment is expected to propel at a significant rate during the forecasted timeline. In the automotive sector, clear coatings are applied to the surface of the vehicles and provide enhanced hardness to the pain and resistance to chemical and mechanical agents. In the automotive industry, the clear coating also helps in enhancing the durability of the vehicles exterior paints, as the layer of clear coat offers UV and weather resistance. Clear coating also increases the maintenance efficiencies of the vehicles and reduces the need for regular polish and coating.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the clear coatings market. The major factor propelling the growth of the global clear coating market is the increasing production of automobiles in the Asia Pacific region. In the region, countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the global leaders in the production of automobiles, which utilizes extensive application of clear coating on the vehicles outer bodies. Similarly, the increasing construction sector in the region is also expected to boost the demand for clear coating in the Asia Pacific region during the forecasted timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the clear coatings market that have been covered are BASF, Nippon Paint, Mitsui Chemicals, PPG Industries, Nanovere Technologies, Pulverkonig, NEI Corporation, SDC Technologies, Axalta Coating Systems, Clean Coats, Sherwin-Williams, and Kansai Paint among others.The market analytics report segments the clear coatings market as follows:• By Resin Typeo Polyurethaneo Epoxyo Alkydo Polyestero Acrylico Others• By End-User Industryo Packagingo Automotiveo Constructiono Industrialo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• BASF• Nippon Paint• Mitsui Chemicals• PPG Industries• Nanovere Technologies• Pulverkonig• NEI Corporation• SDC Technologies• Axalta Coating Systems• Clean Coats• Sherwin-Williams• Kansai PaintReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Paints and Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-paints-and-coatings-market • Waterproof Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-waterproof-coatings-market • Smart Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-coatings-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.