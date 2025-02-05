Schlössle Hotel Tallinn is now an official member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH)

Mara Blaubarde General Manager Schlössle Hotel Lobby -guest welcome area

Joining SLH is not just an achievement for our hotel, but also a significant moment for Tallinn and Estonia." — Hotel General Manager Mara Blaubarde

the Global Luxury Stage!

Schlössle Hotel Tallinn, a historic gem in the heart of Tallinn’s Old Town, is proud to announce its official membership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH)—a globally recognized collection of the world’s finest independent boutique hotels. This milestone is a testament to Schlössle Hotel’s dedication to excellence, offering guests an experience where medieval charm meets modern luxury. With its timeless character, intimate atmosphere, and world-class hospitality, Schlössle Hotel is now positioned among the elite boutique hotels worldwide, bringing global recognition to Estonia as a luxury destination.

Mara Blaubarde, General Manager of Schlössle Hotel Tallinn, shares: "Schlössle Hotel has always been a place where history, elegance, and heartfelt hospitality come together. Joining SLH is not just an achievement for our hotel, but also a significant moment for Tallinn and Estonia. We are proud to showcase our city’s rich heritage and warm hospitality on a global platform, inviting discerning travelers to discover the magic of the Old Town through an intimate, luxury experience."

For more information, visit www.SLH.com.

