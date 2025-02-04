Shattuck Labs Announces Poster Presentation at Upcoming 2025 Crohn’s and Colitis Congress

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily receptors for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the 2025 Crohn’s and Colitis Congress being held in San Francisco, California from February 6–8, 2025.

Presentation Details

Format: Poster presentation

Title: Development and Characterization of SL-325, a DR3-Targeted, Antagonistic Antibody for the Treatment of IBD

Presenter: Suresh de Silva, Ph.D., Shattuck’s Co-Chief Scientific Officer

Date/Time: Friday, February 7, 2025; 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM PST

Location: Congress Exhibit Hall, The Moscone Center, Level 1; San Francisco, CA

The poster will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website following the presentation.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The Company is developing a potentially first-in-class antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Shattuck’s expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor agonist and antagonist therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated TL1A/DR3 pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

