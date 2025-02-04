CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Revenues for the quarter were $228 million, an increase from $202 million in the December quarter of 2023. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.46, compared to $0.33 in the same quarter of the prior year. Revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 were $664 million, an increase from $588 million during the nine months ended December 31, 2023. Earnings per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 were $1.32, compared to $1.09 during the nine months ended December 31, 2023. The earnings per share numbers for the current and prior year have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split of its common stock which was paid on December 24, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

Revenue increased 13% to $228 million, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit increased 25% to $52.9 million, at 23.2% gross margin, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 gross profit of $42.2 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 39% to $0.46, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 diluted earnings per share of $0.33.

Exited the quarter with $163 million cash, cash equivalents, and no borrowings.

The Company repurchased $9.6 million of common stock during the quarter.

A key to CorVel’s success and differentiation in technological innovation is the development team’s structure, the depth and tenure of the employees, and the lack of impedance in translating business needs into the development and implementation of functioning systems. Due to the depth and strength of the IT team, system updates, and new features are released weekly, which enables rapid progress on enhancements and advancements in automation and innovation. In the December quarter, generative-AI-based functionality was released to streamline document processing and identify claim milestones, and improvements are planned to enhance the integrated communication platform. These enhancements can optimize outcomes, improve the experience of injured workers, and make day-to-day tasks easier, which allows CorVel professionals to focus on higher-level activities.

During the quarter in the healthcare market, the persistent upward trend of medical costs is causing Administrative Services Only, ASO, customers to seek additional medical savings and greater cost efficiency in claims. CERIS is ideally equipped to solve the growing demand by offering multiple audits and lowering claim thresholds. With substantial expertise in prepay, CERIS is able to accommodate ASOs and Payers with the tools needed to reduce medical spend without additional administrative overhead.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, improved productivity resulting from automation and augmentation across enterprise business systems. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CorVel Corporation

Quarterly Results – Income Statement

Quarters and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited) and December 31, 2023 (unaudited)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Revenues $ 227,973,000 $ 202,303,000 Cost of revenues 175,115,000 160,143,000 Gross profit 52,858,000 42,160,000 General and administrative 22,058,000 19,798,000 Income from operations 30,800,000 22,362,000 Income tax provision 7,029,000 5,267,000 Net income $ 23,771,000 $ 17,095,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.33 Weighted Shares Basic 51,388,000 51,318,000 Diluted 52,038,000 51,978,000





Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Revenues $ 664,075,000 $ 588,078,000 Cost of revenues 512,528,000 459,788,000 Gross profit 151,547,000 128,290,000 General and administrative 64,043,000 55,786,000 Income from operations 87,504,000 72,504,000 Income tax provision 18,758,000 15,706,000 Net income $ 68,746,000 $ 56,798,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 1.34 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 1.32 $ 1.09 Weighted Shares Basic 51,384,000 51,372,000 Diluted 51,999,000 52,056,000

CorVel Corporation

Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet

December 31, 2024 (unaudited) and March 31, 2024

December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Cash $ 162,944,000 $ 105,563,000 Customer deposits 99,496,000 88,142,000 Accounts receivable, net 106,178,000 97,108,000 Prepaid taxes and expenses 14,543,000 11,418,000 Property, net 91,256,000 85,892,000 Goodwill and other assets 42,420,000 42,498,000 Right-of-use asset, net 21,940,000 24,058,000 Total $ 538,777,000 $ 454,679,000 Accounts and taxes payable $ 16,630,000 $ 16,631,000 Accrued liabilities 200,108,000 167,868,000 Long-term lease liabilities 21,189,000 22,533,000 Paid-in capital 246,698,000 233,632,000 Treasury stock (822,514,000 ) (793,905,000 ) Retained earnings 876,666,000 807,920,000 Total $ 538,777,000 $ 454,679,000





Contact: Melissa Storan Phone: 949-851-1473 www.corvel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.