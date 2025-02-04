Submit Release
CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Revenues for the quarter were $228 million, an increase from $202 million in the December quarter of 2023. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.46, compared to $0.33 in the same quarter of the prior year. Revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 were $664 million, an increase from $588 million during the nine months ended December 31, 2023. Earnings per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 were $1.32, compared to $1.09 during the nine months ended December 31, 2023. The earnings per share numbers for the current and prior year have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split of its common stock which was paid on December 24, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights 

  • Revenue increased 13% to $228 million, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross profit increased 25% to $52.9 million, at 23.2% gross margin, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 gross profit of $42.2 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 39% to $0.46, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 diluted earnings per share of $0.33.
  • Exited the quarter with $163 million cash, cash equivalents, and no borrowings.
  • The Company repurchased $9.6 million of common stock during the quarter.

A key to CorVel’s success and differentiation in technological innovation is the development team’s structure, the depth and tenure of the employees, and the lack of impedance in translating business needs into the development and implementation of functioning systems. Due to the depth and strength of the IT team, system updates, and new features are released weekly, which enables rapid progress on enhancements and advancements in automation and innovation. In the December quarter, generative-AI-based functionality was released to streamline document processing and identify claim milestones, and improvements are planned to enhance the integrated communication platform. These enhancements can optimize outcomes, improve the experience of injured workers, and make day-to-day tasks easier, which allows CorVel professionals to focus on higher-level activities.

During the quarter in the healthcare market, the persistent upward trend of medical costs is causing Administrative Services Only, ASO, customers to seek additional medical savings and greater cost efficiency in claims. CERIS is ideally equipped to solve the growing demand by offering multiple audits and lowering claim thresholds. With substantial expertise in prepay, CERIS is able to accommodate ASOs and Payers with the tools needed to reduce medical spend without additional administrative overhead.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, improved productivity resulting from automation and augmentation across enterprise business systems. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Income Statement
Quarters and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited) and December 31, 2023 (unaudited)

Quarter Ended   December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Revenues   $ 227,973,000     $ 202,303,000  
Cost of revenues     175,115,000       160,143,000  
Gross profit     52,858,000       42,160,000  
General and administrative     22,058,000       19,798,000  
Income from operations     30,800,000       22,362,000  
Income tax provision     7,029,000       5,267,000  
Net income   $ 23,771,000     $ 17,095,000  
Earnings Per Share:            
Basic   $ 0.46     $ 0.33  
Diluted   $ 0.46     $ 0.33  
Weighted Shares            
Basic     51,388,000       51,318,000  
Diluted     52,038,000       51,978,000  


Nine Months Ended   December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Revenues   $ 664,075,000     $ 588,078,000  
Cost of revenues     512,528,000       459,788,000  
Gross profit     151,547,000       128,290,000  
General and administrative     64,043,000       55,786,000  
Income from operations     87,504,000       72,504,000  
Income tax provision     18,758,000       15,706,000  
Net income   $ 68,746,000     $ 56,798,000  
Earnings Per Share:            
Basic   $ 1.34     $ 1.11  
Diluted   $ 1.32     $ 1.09  
Weighted Shares            
Basic     51,384,000       51,372,000  
Diluted     51,999,000       52,056,000  
                 

CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet
December 31, 2024 (unaudited) and March 31, 2024

    December 31, 2024     March 31, 2024  
Cash   $ 162,944,000     $ 105,563,000  
Customer deposits     99,496,000       88,142,000  
Accounts receivable, net     106,178,000       97,108,000  
Prepaid taxes and expenses     14,543,000       11,418,000  
Property, net     91,256,000       85,892,000  
Goodwill and other assets     42,420,000       42,498,000  
Right-of-use asset, net     21,940,000       24,058,000  
Total   $ 538,777,000     $ 454,679,000  
Accounts and taxes payable   $ 16,630,000     $ 16,631,000  
Accrued liabilities     200,108,000       167,868,000  
Long-term lease liabilities     21,189,000       22,533,000  
Paid-in capital     246,698,000       233,632,000  
Treasury stock     (822,514,000 )     (793,905,000 )
Retained earnings     876,666,000       807,920,000  
Total   $ 538,777,000     $ 454,679,000  


Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
www.corvel.com

