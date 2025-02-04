Comstock Fuels Approved for $152 Million Allocation for Oklahoma Qualified Private Activity Bonds

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) today announced that its subsidiary, Comstock Fuels Corporation (“Comstock Fuels”), was approved by the Oklahoma State Treasurer’s Office to issue up to $152 million in qualified private activity bonds.

This allocation of up to $152 million in Qualified Private Activity Bonds that can be issued by Comstock Fuels represents a major achievement in Comstock Fuels’ plans for financing and building its first 400,000 barrel per year commercial demonstration facility in a soon-to-be-selected site in Oklahoma.

This overall approval by the Oklahoma State Treasurer’s Office comes under the Oklahoma Private Activity Bond Allocation Act and would consist of allocations from the Oklahoma Economic Development Pool, the Oklahoma Exempt Facilities Pool, and the Oklahoma Carryforward Pool. The Oklahoma Development Finance Authority (“ODFA”) sponsored this bond allocation to support the State’s essential infrastructure projects with Comstock’s first Oklahoma commercial biorefining facility.

“This allocation is a foundational component of our overall capital and financing plans for Comstock Fuels, including funding each of our planned Bioleum™ Refineries in the U.S. with dedicated project financing,” said Chad Michael Black, Director of Business Development at Comstock Fuels. “Oklahoma has taken a leadership role in accelerating advanced domestic energy solutions and the support from the State Treasurer’s Office and the ODFA underscores our strong alignment with Oklahoma for developing, deploying and operating diverse, scalable and essential energy infrastructure for our communities.”

“We are rapidly achieving the critical prerequisites for securing the project financing needed to build our first commercial demonstration facility, with over $150 million of that objective supported by Oklahoma’s tax-efficient, municipal revenue bond allocation, $3 million in direct Oklahoma-based grants, and a growing group of strategic investors,” stated Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman of Comstock and Comstock Fuels. “We’re also close to selecting an investment banking partner to facilitate the bond placement and underwriting. We’re thrilled to receive such strong support from Oklahoma as we integrate feedstock, site infrastructure, and offtake into a whole new standard for domestic energy production.”

Private activity bonds under the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) are described generally as any bond: (1) of which more than 10% of the proceeds is to be used in a trade or business of any person or persons other than a governmental unit or which is to be directly or indirectly repaid, or secured by revenues from a private trade or business; and (2) in which an amount exceeding the lesser of 5% or $5 million of the proceeds is to be used for loans to any person or persons other than a governmental unit.

The Federal Tax Reform Act of 1986 established limits on the volume of private activity bonds that may be issued in a state during any calendar year. To ensure compliance with federal law, the Oklahoma legislature passed the Oklahoma Private Activity Bond Allocation Act.

Most private activity bonds must be sold on a taxable basis. However, the Code grants exceptions when certain bonds can be sold on a tax-exempt basis (“Qualified Private Activity Bonds”). Such bonds, with certain exceptions, are subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Code also imposes a limitation on the amount of Qualified Private Activity Bonds which may be issued by a state in any calendar year.

About Comstock Fuels Corporation

Comstock Fuels Corporation (“Comstock Fuels”) delivers advanced lignocellulosic biomass refining solutions that set industry benchmarks for production of cellulosic ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), and other renewable Bioleum™ fuels, with extremely low carbon intensity scores of 15 and market-leading yields of up to 140 gallons per dry metric ton of feedstock (on a gasoline gallon equivalent basis, or “GGE”), depending on feedstock, site conditions, and other process parameters. Comstock Fuels additionally holds the exclusive rights to intellectual properties developed by Hexas Biomass Inc. (“Hexas”) for production of purpose grown energy crops in liquid fuels applications with proven yields exceeding 25 to 30 dry metric tons per acre per year. The combination of Comstock Fuels’ high yield Bioleum refining platform and Hexas’ high yield energy crops allows for the production of enough feedstock to produce upwards of 100 barrels of fuel per acre per year, effectively transforming marginal agricultural lands with regenerative practices into perpetual “drop-in sedimentary oilfields” with the potential to dramatically boost regional energy security and rural economies.

Comstock Fuels plans to contribute to domestic energy dominance by directly building, owning, and operating a network of Bioleum Refineries in the U.S. to produce about 200 million barrels of renewable fuel per year by 2035, starting with its planned first 400,000 barrel per year commercial demonstration facility in Oklahoma. Comstock Fuels also licenses its advanced feedstock and refining solutions to third parties for additional production in the U.S. and global markets, including several recently announced and other pending projects. To learn more, please visit www.comstockfuels.com.

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies that are deployable across entire industries to contribute to energy abundance by efficiently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources, such as waste and other forms of woody biomass into renewable fuels, and end-of-life electronics into recovered electrification metals. Comstock’s innovations group is also developing and using artificial intelligence technologies for advanced materials development and mineral discovery for sustainable mining. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

