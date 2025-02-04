Townsquare Announces Evolution of Its Management Structure and Key Promotions on Leadership Team

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”) announced today the promotion of three tenured Townsquare employees to newly created positions that allow the Company to tackle the numerous opportunities ahead. As the advertising industry continues to rapidly evolve, Townsquare aims to maximize success by evolving and improving both its management structure and its leadership team to set up for continued industry leading growth.

Given the importance of data in helping to drive strong results for clients by making informed marketing decisions that will grow their business, as well as guide the Company strategy, inform its content plan, and drive incremental revenue, Townsquare created the position of Chief Data Officer (CDO), and promoted Cristina Cipolla as its first CDO. Ms. Cipolla has served as Senior Vice President, Data & Analytics since January 2022, and first joined Townsquare in June 2013.

“There is no one more deserving than Cristina for this position – her leadership, innovation, collaboration, work ethic, inspiring positivity, and true understanding of our entire business have helped us win at the local level while focusing on how our Company wins in the future,” commented Erik Hellum, Townsquare Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Stepping into the role of Chief Data Officer at Townsquare is an incredible opportunity. I’m eager to build on our strong data-first culture and collaborate with our amazing team to shape the future through innovative insights and strategies that elevate what we deliver to our clients and partners," commented Ms. Cipolla.

The Company also announced that Matt Kiger has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer, Local Media. Mr. Kiger has served as Senior Vice President, Sales since January 2022, and first joined Townsquare in March 2012. Townsquare’s Local Media operations include the digital media and broadcast radio platforms in 74 markets and are reported within our Broadcast Advertising and Digital Advertising segments. Ms. Cipolla and Mr. Kiger will report to Erik Hellum.

Mr. Hellum added, “On a daily basis, Matt has made a big impact on our Company with his leadership, contagious enthusiasm, in-field coaching, teaching ability, and daily focus on driving the Townsquare playbook. Matt will now be working on sales initiatives that will drive growth across all of our markets, and will also be an invaluable partner to me and our RVPs in helping our local teams win with the Townsquare playbook.”

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to take the role of Chief Revenue Officer, Local Media, and excited to work alongside the talented and dedicated Townsquare team to drive growth and innovation for our clients, communities, and Company,” said Mr. Kiger.

The Company also announced that Kelly Quinn has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer, Ignite, reporting to Todd Lawley, Townsquare’s President of Ignite operations. Mr. Quinn has served as Senior Vice President, Sales since January 2022, and has been with Townsquare since it was formed in May 2010. Townsquare’s Ignite operations include the Company’s market leading, in-house programmatic digital advertising solutions that have a proven track record of success across the Company’s 74 markets, where they specialize in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audiences through data-driven strategies.

“Kelly possesses a unique skillset for empowering high-performing sales teams to achieve exceptional results. There is no one better at coaching, leading, and motivating teams, which makes Kelly the ideal choice to step into the CRO position at Ignite. With his leadership, Ignite will continue to deliver industry leading results across all our strategic initiatives,” said Mr. Lawley.

“I’m truly honored to step into the role of Chief Revenue Officer for the fastest-growing division of our Company. It is a privilege to work alongside such a talented and driven team. With our unique combination of solutions, data, and expertise, we’re in an incredible position to act as trusted advisors and help our clients, agency partners, and media partners achieve meaningful growth,” commented Mr. Quinn.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 345 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com.

