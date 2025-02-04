Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,728 in the last 365 days.

ONL Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at Leading Ophthalmology Meetings

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for protecting the vision of patients with retinal disease, today announced that the company will present clinical data and scientific research at the following first quarter meetings:

  • 48th Annual Meeting of the Macula Society, February 12-15, 2025, at the Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida
  • Glaucoma Innovation Summit at the American Glaucoma Society (AGS) 2025 Annual Meeting, February 26 - March 2, 2025, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.
  • 9th Military Vision Symposium on Novel Technology and Vision Restoration hosted by Harvard Medical School Department of Ophthalmology and Mass Eye and Ear, February 27-28, 2025, at the Starr Center and Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts
Details of the Macula Society Meeting presentation:
   
Title: Fas Inhibition with ONL1204 Ophthalmic Solution for the Treatment of Geographic Atrophy: AI Analysis of Images from a Phase 1b Study
   
Presenter: Baruch D. Kuppermann, M.D., Ph.D.
  Chair, Department of Ophthalmology
  Director, Gavin Herbert Eye Institute
  University of California, Irvine
   
Time/Date: 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 14, 2025
   
Details of the Glaucoma Innovation Summit at AGS 2025 presentation:
   
Title: Fas Inhibition with ONL1204 for the Treatment of Open-Angle Glaucoma: Results from a Phase 1b Study
   
Presenter: Jeffrey Goldberg, M.D., Ph.D.
  Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology
  Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University
   
Time/Date: 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025
   
Details of the Military Vision Symposium keynote lecture:
   
Title: Photoreceptor Cell Death: Life Hanging in the Balance
   
Presenter: David N. Zacks, M.D., Ph.D.
  Professor, Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Michigan
  Chief Scientific Officer, ONL Therapeutics
   
Time/Date: 4:25 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025
   

About ONL1204 Ophthalmic Solution
ONL1204 is a novel, first-in-class small molecule Fas inhibitor designed to protect key retinal cells, including photoreceptors, from cell death that occurs across a range of retinal diseases and conditions. Death of these retinal cells, through both direct and inflammatory signaling pathways, is the root cause of vision loss and the leading cause of blindness. The company’s later stage clinical development program for ONL1204 includes a Phase 2 study for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) associated with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) (NCT06659445) and a completed Phase 2 study in the U.S. for the treatment of macula-off retinal detachment (RD) (NCT05730218), a condition for which the compound has been granted orphan drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company has also completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with GA associated with AMD (NCT04744662), a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with progressing open-angle glaucoma (NCT05160805) and a Phase1 clinical trial in macula-off RD patients at sites in Australia and New Zealand (NCT03780972).

About ONL Therapeutics
ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing first-in-class therapeutics to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells from Fas-mediated cell death, ONL is pioneering a new approach to preserving vision.

For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit www.onltherapeutics.com.


Company Contact:
Linda Kemnitz 
ONL Therapeutics, Inc.
lkemnitz@onltherapeutics.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ONL Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at Leading Ophthalmology Meetings

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more