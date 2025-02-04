Climb Bio to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM) today announced that members of its executive team will participate at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference being held virtually February 11-12, 2025.

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: February 12, 2025

Time: 9:20 a.m. ET

Webcast: Click here

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody currently in IND-enabling studies for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

Investors

Chris Brinzey

ICR Healthcare

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

339-970-2843

Media

Jon Yu

ICR Healthcare

jon.yu@icrhealthcare.com

475-395-5375

